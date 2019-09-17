The Washington Monument

Made of granite and marble, the Washington Monument was designed to look like an Egyptian obelisk. Also, it was the tallest structure in the world until 1889, when the Eiffel Tower was completed in Paris, France. It is still the tallest structure in Washington.

• Height: 555 feet, 5 1/8 inches • Completed: 1884 • Location: Washington, D.C.

At the top is an aluminum capstone with inscriptions, lightning rods and red aircraft warning lights.

The new elevator takes visitors to an observation deck in 70 seconds. From windows on all four sides, viewers can see not just all of Washington (including the Mall, White House and U.S. Capitol) but also as far as Maryland and Virginia.

Elevator inside the monument

If you look closely, the color of the lower part of the monument appears different from the portion above it. The bottom part was built with one type of stone from 1848 to 1854. Construction then stopped for 22 years because of a lack of money and the Civil War. The top part used different types of stones and was built from 1876 to 1884.

Height of U.S. Capitol building

Built after 1876

Stone rubble and mortar

Detail of lower wall construction

Built before 1854

Inner walls

Outer walls

Inside the lower part of the monument the walls are not solid. Stone rubble and mortar fill in space between inner and outer walls of smooth stone.

New security screening

The cornerstone was laid on July 4, 1848. A hole was cut into the massive stone block, and a zinc box filled with historic items was put inside.

Comparing size of monuments

The Liberty Bell

The bell once hung in the tower of Independence Hall, where both the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution were adopted.

• Height: 3 feet • Completed: 1752 • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liberty Bell

Washignton Monument base

Mount Rushmore

The likenesses of four U.S. presidents, including Washington, are carved into granite on the side of a mountain in the Black Hills. Nearby, an even larger statue to honor the Native American Crazy Horse is under construction.

• Height: 60 feet (each head) • Completed: 1941 • Location: Black Hills, South Dakota

Behind Lincoln’s head is the “Hall of Records”: a hidden room containing copies of a number of important U.S. documents.

George Washington

Thomas Jefferson

Abraham Lincoln

Theodore Roosevelt

Built after 1876

The Statue of Liberty

The giant statue was a gift from the people of France to the United States. The body was constructed using a steel I-beam frame covered in copper sheets 3/32 inches thick — about the same thickness as two U.S. pennies put together.

• Height: 305 feet (from base to torch) • Completed: 1886 • Location: New York City

The torch is a symbol that “lights the way to freedom showing us the path to liberty,” according to the National Park Service.

I-beams inside statue