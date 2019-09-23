

Joaquin Espericueta, 13, is flanked by Mission, Tex., police officers at his first football game. Joaquin's father, Cpl. Jose "Speedy" Espericueta, was killed in the line of duty in June. (City of Mission)

It was Joaquin Espericueta’s first middle-school football game and his first game since his father was killed.

His father, Jose “Speedy” Espericueta, a corporal with the Mission, Tex., police department, was fatally shot responding to a call in June — the department’s first officer killed in the line of duty in 40 years.

Everyone who knew Espericueta knew how much he bonded with his son over football and how excited he was for his son’s football debut on the Cathey Middle School team in McAllen, Tex.

So on Saturday, about 50 police officers from across South Texas filled the stands at Joaquin’s football game to let him know he had the support of not only the Mission Police Department but also the entire police community in the Rio Grande Valley.



Dozens of police officers showed up to support Joaquin Espericueta at his middle-school football game Saturday. (City of Mission)

“It was important for us as a law enforcement family to support Joaquin on his special day of his first football game,” Mission Police Chief Robert Dominguez said. “This was another first in his life, and we wanted to be there."

Joaquin was named honorary captain for the day and was happy that his team, the Cobras, won big, Dominguez said.

Mission 👮🏻 officers vowed to take care of Cpl. Espericueta's family. They kept that promise as they showed up for Joaquin's 1st football 🏈 game. Speedy's son was named honorary capt. So many officers & city leaders were there to support! #ThisIsForSpeedy 💙 pic.twitter.com/Mg6fPzp9kY — City of Mission, TX (@CityOfMissionTX) September 21, 2019

Officers from the Mission department and other nearby police agencies also showed up at Joaquin’s first day of seventh grade in August and brought him a basket of goodies and football gear on his 13th birthday several weeks ago, Dominguez said.

“You could see the excitement on his face,” Dominguez said. “Not only him, but his entire family was appreciative.”

Espericueta, 44, is also survived by his wife, Roberta “Bobbie” Espericueta, and their daughter, Brianna, 22, a college student.

Espericueta was killed responding to a call of a man with a gun. Shortly after Espericueta arrived at the scene, the man shot and killed him. The shooter was killed by gunfire from responding officers.

Dominguez said his department will continue to support Joaquin and his family, and said some buddies of Espericueta’s have planned a cookout on what would have been his 45th birthday next month.

“It was a great tragedy for our officers,” Dominguez said. “We’re going to be there for family. It’s a healing process for all of us.”

Read more:

‘Blinking Guy’ uses viral GIF of himself for the first time, asks the Internet a favor

Alabama restaurant has no prices on the menu, just a box for diners to drop in any amount they want