

Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing takes a bow with models after showing his spring-summer 2020 collection (Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)

PARIS -- Millennials have good reason for moaning and whining about being the put-upon, scapegoat generation. They have been accused of destroying dating and being suspect about marriage. They have degraded shopping. They insist on sharing everything and won’t buy anything. They hate plastic straws.

it is impossible to recall all the things that this massive segment of the population has been accused of ruining or turning upside down. And now, designer Olivier Rousteing, a millennial, is dragging his contemporaries into the acidic mess of his spring 2020 Balmain collection.

Mess. Is that a harsh word? Perhaps. But the collection he presented Friday afternoon in the winding gilded corridors of the Opéra Garnier was dizzying, retina-searing and unnecessarily bedazzled. The proportions were unflattering. Some were boxy and frumpy; others were vulgar; and quite a few simply left one wondering: what could possibly have been the motivation to dress a woman in a Big Bird yellow, acrylic-fringed frock in which the sleeves appeared to be connected to the pant legs?



Balmain spring-summer 2020 collection (Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)



Balmain spring-summer 2020 collection (Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)



Balmain spring-summer 2020 collection (Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)

Rousteing was inspired by the music of his millennial childhood. In his show notes, he muses: “Is my generation’s nostalgia for our turn-of-the-century childhood culture somehow less cool that fashion’s more familiar fixation on the ’70s and ’80s?”

The answer, of course, is no. Every generation is attached to the memories of their youth, to the music and the television shows and the heroes who made them go wide-eyed with admiration. No one generation’s past is more important than another’s — no matter what baby boomers may think. But that doesn’t mean that as a designer, as someone whose job it is to elevate our aesthetic sensibility, Rousteing shouldn’t apply a bit of discernment about what from the past should be dragged into the present and exactly how it should be reworked for the times.

There is nothing wrong with reveling in Brittany Spears, Christina Aguilera, Destiny’s Child, as well as early Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé. But one wishes he’d taken those stage costumes and those video wardrobes that so delighted his teenage heart and transformed them into clothes that make the wearer look, well, like she’s wearing clothes and not a costume. A designer’s job might entail helping folks feel like the star of their own movie, but wouldn’t we all prefer to dress for an Oscar rather than a Razzie?

Indeed, Rousteing has contemporaries who draw on the times in which they grew up but who offer a much calmer vision for dressing today. On Thursday morning at Chloe, designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi served up crisp shorts over silky bloomers, flowing pleated dresses and a good number of grounded flats for pounding the pavement. And Friday morning, Jonathan Anderson’s collection at Loewe was filled with delicate lace, filmy dresses with patterns that hinted at sand dollars and satin ones that were elegant without being prim.



Chloe spring-summer 2020 collection (Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)



Chloe spring-summer 2020 collection (Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)



Chloe spring-summer 2020 collection (Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)



Loewe spring-summer 2020 collection (Stefan Knauer/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)



Loewe spring-summer 2020 collection (Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)



Loewe spring-summer 2020 collection (Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)

But Balmain is a company that epitomizes brash, look-at-me, selfie culture, which is to say it is one of the purest reflections of 21st century salesmanship. Rousteing has built up a mighty following of, at last check, 5.5 million people on Instagram. His clothes look better in photographs than they do in real life. In pictures, the colors pop; the silhouettes look dramatic; and problems with fit and proportion tend to fade away. When you see a photograph of a runway overflowing with models wearing his clothes, the image is one of raucous abandon.

[At Balmain those aren't clothes on the runway, they're a social media moment]

But when you look at the clothes individually, in close proximity and in real life, all of their flaws become clear. They look disconnected from the body — almost as if the clothes were at war with a woman’s silhouette.



Balmain spring-summer 2020 collection (Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)



Balmain spring-summer 2020 collection (Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)

Rousteing’s close relationship with the Kardashian family has been well-documented. He regularly outfits them in Balmain, and their style and physicality have inspired him — and also, it would seem, their taste for dressing for a virtual audience rather than the folks right in front of them. Recently Rousteing collaborated with Kylie Jenner on a line of cosmetics. His affiliation with the Kardashians is also a reflection of his commitment to diversity in his work. He has championed black and brown models, as well as a more generously proportioned feminine ideal.

Rousteing has always identified as a mixed race designer, although his exact lineage was always unknown. Adopted as a child, he never knew the background of his birthparents. A new documentary, “Wonderboy” follows him as explores his roots and learns that contrary to what he’d always assumed, he’s of Somali and Ethiopian descent.



Balmain spring-summer 2020 collection (Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)

Identity, in all its facets, has been and continues to be a topic of intense interest to Rousteing. And he positions his aesthetic choices, particularly the ones that define his spring collection, as a matter of self-declaration. Indeed, a T-shirt that came down his runway read, “Own who you are.” That is an admirable and righteous sentiment. One should do just that. But fashion is also a business. So Rousteing is not absolved of the responsibility to create clothes that, well, fit. Clothes that don’t make a woman look as though she is shaped like a rectangle. Clothes that don’t turn the simple need to use the bathroom into a herculean task.

The spring collection might reflect who Rousteing considers himself to be. And that’s an honorable accomplishment. But that doesn’t mean the collection is an expression of how a woman — millennial, Gen X or baby boomer — wants to look. Or that it is anywhere near the best that fashion has to offer.

