It’s an oft-repeated story by the Democratic candidate, but critics raised questions about her account. And then came the voices questioning the idea of pregnancy discrimination at all.

Maybe most women aren’t told straight out they didn’t get a job because they’re pregnant or may become pregnant. (Though that still happens, too.) And perhaps women aren’t typically fired because they are showing the signs of pregnancy or recently gave birth (typically). But there’s no shortage of women who are or may become pregnant who have to navigate the quiet discrimination that comes their way. Still. Today.

As illustrated on Twitter yesterday:

If you have trouble believing that Elizabeth Warren experienced pregnancy discrimination because no one wrote down "Fired because pregnant," you are going to be floored when you learn about the experiences of.... any other human woman you know. — Alyssa Leader (@alittleleader) October 8, 2019

I was asked by a prospective employer if I was planning to get pregnant. In 2019. At a very reputable organization. P.S: Anyone who tells you pregnancy discrimination in the workplace doesn’t exist is lying. — Huma Imtiaz (@HumaImtiaz) October 8, 2019

The fact that in 2019 I know women who are nervous announcing their pregnancies at work or job hunting during pregnancy is how I know that pregnancy discrimination is not ancient history — Aminatou Sow (@aminatou) October 8, 2019

The Pregnancy Discrimination Act, an amendment to the Civil Rights Act of 1964, “forbids discrimination based on pregnancy when it comes to any aspect of employment, including hiring, firing, pay, job assignments, promotions, layoff, training, fringe benefits, such as leave and health insurance, and any other term or condition of employment.”

And yet, yesterday, after there were questions about the validity of Elizabeth Warren’s statement that she was let go from her teaching job when she was pregnant, there was a wave of skepticism as to the general validity of pregnancy discrimination.

But as many women know, hiding a pregnancy at work is no joke. And breaking the news to your boss often takes skill and fortitude.

Why? Well, here:

When I told my boss I was pregnant, he said, “Please don’t tell me you plan to take the whole 3 months off.” — Stephanie Wittels Wachs (@wittelstephanie) October 8, 2019

“Oh, yeah, it still happens, and that’s sort of crazy,” says Tom Spiggle, an employment lawyer in Arlington and author of “You’re Pregnant? You’re Fired!: Protecting Mothers, Fathers and Other Caregivers in the Workplace.” “We see fairly blatant pregnancy discrimination from companies that probably know better.” Of course, he said, the corporate world has “made great strides in acknowledging the needs of parents with children, both men and women. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen.”

His firm has had cases where a pregnant woman is offered a job, then comes into the office in person and the offer is rescinded without explanation. Sometimes, in good companies, Spiggle said, a manager “goes rogue” and denies a woman a promotion or job because she’s pregnant or may be. That manager worries that his team won’t hit certain numbers or goals if she goes on leave. And more often, Spiggle sees women who have always had good reviews, constant raises and promotions — until they become pregnant. Suddenly, he said, she is not good enough, given poor performance evaluations and put on notice.

“Some companies just haven’t gotten the memo,” Spiggle says. “They know they’re not supposed to discriminate on the basis of race … but they don’t perceive pregnancy or child care as a potential class.”

Of course, there are many companies that not only do as the law says but also know that doing so pays off in the right hire and some good publicity. For instance:

When I was pregnant, the NYT offered me a job, and BuzzFeed gave me a very tempting counter to stay. Nobody brought up the fact that I was 8 months pregnant, not once.



I tell this story often, and loudly. This is how it should be. — She-Ra Frenkel (@sheeraf) October 8, 2019

See how that works? Win. Win.

