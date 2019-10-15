I am close to my 5-year-old niece and see her at least once a week. I’m also fat. Several months ago, she asked me why I have “a big belly.” I had prepared myself for that question, casually said “some people have big bellies and some people have small bellies,” and moved on. Unfortunately, that was not the end of it. Almost every time I see her now, she brings up my belly and wants to laugh about it. Sometimes she points out my belly and laughs and tells me it is big (thanks, I hadn’t noticed!), or she laughs and tells me I have a baby in my belly (and laughingly argues when I correct her), or she throws herself into my stomach and “bounces” off like it is a game. I usually just try not to react, and I have tried to be thick-skinned, but I am embarrassed and have begun dreading seeing her. I have briefly explained twice that some people do not like to talk about their bodies because they are private — thinking this lesson can extend to any physical “difference” that might cause comment — but that has not worked. What can I say to her (and how) that puts an end to this problem without making too big of a deal about it? This has been going on for months and brushing it off is not working.