Hi Meghan, our 17-month-old has been in full-time daycare since she was 4 months old. Generally she has loved it and adapted well, and her infant room teachers all praised her. Now that she is in the toddler classroom, we have been told she has hit other children without provocation, pulled hair, etc. (thank goodness no biting...yet) and becomes upset when others play with what she views as "her" toys. It's the first thing one of her teachers always tells me during drop off - what she did the previous day that was wrong. (The other teacher only praises her, so maybe they've adopted a good-cop/bad-cop approach.) We have been working at home to share and praise sharing, and to practice "gentle hands" with others. However, she has always been a very exuberant, feels-everything child who loves physical play (she loves nothing more than being swung around or wrestled with, though we certainly don't play-hit or allow that). How do we encourage better behavior around others (particularly little children) when we don't really see any of the physical aggression at home? How do we also make sure we don't over-correct? I don't want to excuse it all as normal toddler behavior if there is a real concern we need to be addressing.