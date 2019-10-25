During the course of the year, Diwali is one of the only times my family and I wear our finest, get together at the Hindu temple with friends, eat traditional Indian sweets and watch fireworks shoot into the sky on the local temple grounds. Celebrating Diwali means re-creating the nostalgia of what I experienced as a child in Texas with my East Indian immigrant parents and re-creating these old memories with my daughter.

AD

AD

In the 1980s my parents celebrated Diwali with full zeal. My mom would walk down the driveway with a sparkly new sari, while my father donned traditional Indian pants and a long shirt for the occasion. My mother would buy a new Punjabi for my sister and me. It was one of the few times of the year we were allowed to wear lipstick and blush.

Sometimes people would drive down the street or walk by, wondering where we were going or pause for a minute, stare, and then either smile or have a curious expression on their face. I realized in these moments, in the middle of the South, we were different, and the holiday we were honoring as a Hindu family wasn’t something most people celebrated in Texas.

With each decade, there was a push to understand Diwali, both nationally and personally. The first Diwali celebration hosted in the White House began with President George W. Bush and continued during the Obama administration. In his last year of office, President Barack Obama lit a diya in the Oval Office with a Hindu priest and a display of traditional Indian sweets. As a growing national awareness of the holiday emerged, my daughter became more comfortable with Diwali and asked me to share facts about the holiday and the Hindu culture at her elementary school. Since Diwali isn’t observed as a school holiday, I dropped my daughter at school with full Indian garb. Some said “Happy Diwali,” almost as if they were celebrating with us, too.

AD

AD

Some of the otherness of the holiday dissipated, and it felt comforting to commemorate Diwali with an openness and curiosity I didn’t necessarily experience in my childhood. There were other signs Diwali was becoming more mainstream. In 2016, the U.S. Postal Service issued the Forever Diwali stamp and the words, “Festival of Lights,” became a phrase non-Indians began to understand. Public celebrations in Times Square and Disneyland also helped people who were unfamiliar with the holiday. The national and local support demonstrated a goodwill, a willingness of people who now asked questions and sought to understand a holiday that represented a part of my heritage. It meant progress.

In my early 40s, only five years ago, I felt no fear running into a grocery store with my sari draped over my shoulder and my bangles jingling across my arms. I knew it was unusual to walk into Albertson’s this way, but I didn’t feel any underlying anxiety that I might be targeted for something unscrupulous because of what I wore or the holiday I chose to celebrate. I didn’t think twice about pumping gas with my sari on and pausing a few minutes at the side of the car to slide on my earrings.

These are choices I may not make in 2019 because of the anti-immigrant sentiment I sensed last year. After my experience with what I felt to be hate speech, I am careful about wearing anything that draws attention and might invite incendiary words, or worse, make me a target for someone who doesn’t quite understand America will always be the world’s melting pot. It is this kind of openness and opportunity that led my father to immigrate to the United States in 1969 and raise his Indian American family to not only embrace American customs, but honor the traditions of India.

AD

AD

It is a different kind of America today, and although my hope is to teach my daughter she can openly celebrate her heritage, I might tell her to be careful, too. This seems like a step back, but my hope is that one day she, too, will be able to wear her sari out in the open while corralling her kids into the car, heading to a Diwali celebration.

I intend to keep this tradition alive, despite the risk.

Rudri Bhatt Patel is a former lawyer turned writer and editor. You can find more of her work on www.rudribhattpatel.com.

Follow On Parenting on Facebook for more essays, news and updates, and join our discussion group here to talk about parenting and balancing a career. You can sign up here for our newsletter.

More reading:

AD