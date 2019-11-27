The Keanussance

At any given moment, there is precisely one thing that America is able to agree on. Right now, it’s Keanu Reeves. From “John Wick 3” to “Toy Story 4” to having an age-appropriate girlfriend to just being a really good and normal person, the “Matrix” star is a national obsession once again.

Oh snap

“Avengers: Endgame” end(gam)ed the buzziest movie saga in history, breaking box office records worldwide. RIP, [characters whose deaths we still don’t want to spoil]. Long live Fat Thor.

‘Let’s see them aliens’

After more than half a million people RSVP’d to the joke Facebook event “Storm Area 51, they can’t stop all of us,” the event organizer changed gears and hosted a festival, “Alienstock,” instead. Which is all to say: We may never know whether the government is truly hiding aliens or not.

A tale of two sandwiches

It was the best of times: The meat-free Impossible Burger became a mainstream vegan option nationwide. It was the worst of times: Popeye’s “too-hot-to-touch” chicken sandwich sold out in just days. Months later, its return to restaurants was met with long lines and violence.

Tik Tok on the clock but the party don’t stop

The video app TikTok (are you following The Post’s account?) has become a phenomenon among Gen Z. Like Vine and YouTube, it’s spawned a slew of memes and cultural touchstones, launching Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” to the top of the Billboard charts and introducing us to VSCO Girls.

An eggstravagant post

Someone hatched a plan to create the most-liked photo on Instagram. And so the egg was born. That was it. It was just an egg, which now has more than 50 million likes on Instagram. We don’t know, either.

Nationals treasure

Giving D.C. its first baseball title since 1924, the dugout-dancing, fake-car-racing Nats proved they could “doo doo doo doo doo doo” it by winning every road game to beat the Houston Astros in seven games.

Two for the money

The brash and talented U.S. women’s soccer team took home the championship title, making that two-in-a-row for them, following up their 2015 win. Along the way, Megan Rapinoe and Co. energized the nation — and sparked debates about equal pay in sports.

A massive discovery

After years of speculation, the first image of a supermassive black hole was released, and it looks like, well, a black hole. The capture of the image was made possible by Katie Bouman, a postdoctoral student at MIT who discovered one of the necessary algorithms.

Supergirl

Sixteen-year-old Greta Thunburg was in the headlines all year as the global face of climate activism. The Swedish teen traveled two weeks by sailboat to speak at the U.N. Climate Action Summit, led school climate strikes and most recently declined a prestigious honor because, as she put it, “the climate doesn’t need awards.”

