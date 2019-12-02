However, Micklethwait noted that Bloomberg News would continue to investigate the Trump administration.

Just in: Extraordinary statement from Bloomberg News Editor-In-Chief John Micklethwait about Bloomberg’s coverage plans of Mike Bloomberg’s candidacy: Bloomberg Editorial board suspended, no “investigation” of Mike, his family or foundation: pic.twitter.com/afjsHDQg0d — Paul Farhi (@farhip) November 24, 2019

The news outlet’s decision was intended to avoid conflict of interest in the Democratic primary.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement Monday that the outlet was exhibiting “preferential reporting policies” and announced that “since they have declared their bias openly, the Trump campaign will no longer credential representatives of Bloomberg News for rallies or other campaign events."

“We will determine whether to engage with individual reporters or answer inquiries from Bloomberg News on a case-by-case basis,” Parscale said. “This will remain the policy of the Trump campaign until Bloomberg news publicly rescinds its decision.”

In a statement to CNN on Monday, Micklethwait said, “we have covered Donald Trump fairly and in an unbiased way since he became a candidate in 2015 and will continue to do so despite the restrictions imposed by the Trump campaign."

This is not the first time the Trump campaign has refused to credential reporters or block them from events. During the 2016 election, journalists from major outlets, including The Washington Post, were temporarily barred from campaign events after publishing tough coverage of Trump’s rallies and campaign.

