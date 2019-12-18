Best movies
By Ann Hornaday, movie critic
1. ‘American Factory’
Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert’s documentary about a former GM truck factory that becomes a Chinese-owned automotive glass manufacturer could not be more of the moment. It summarizes issues of deindustrialization, wealth inequality, immigration and cultural assimilation in a way that is compassionate, observant and emotionally resonant. Pristine in its production values, unfailingly empathetic in its approach, populated by unforgettable characters, “American Factory” might be categorized under nonfiction, but no film this year was more dramatically compelling.
Best fiction books
By Book World reviewers
‘Black Leopard, Red Wolf’
By Marlon James, Riverhead
Inspired by African mythology, James, a former Booker Prize winner, turns a motley group’s quest to find a missing boy into a fast-paced, fantastical adventure. These contentious companions explore a hyper-violent world of lush jungles, cities in the sky and dark forests, and they confront a catalogue of creatures: ferocious trolls, giant bats and a bloodsucking fiend made entirely of flies. Clearly, Hollywood special effects are still playing catch-up with the magic our very best writers can spin.
Best nonfiction books
By Book World reviewers
'Falter: Has the Human Game Begun to Play Itself Out?’
By Bill McKibben, Henry Holt
With 1989’s “The End of Nature,” McKibben was among the first to alert the public to climate change. His latest book is a sprint through what we’ve done to the planet and what we can do about it now. Determined to keep the words “climate change” from fading into our “mental furniture,” he has gathered the most vivid statistics, distilled history to its juiciest turns, and made the case as urgently as can be: Our existence is in jeopardy.
Best shows
By Hank Stuever, TV critic
1. ‘Watchmen’ (HBO)
I’m as surprised as anyone to see Damon Lindelof’s adaptation of the 1980s graphic novel topping this list, but it continues to take my breath away, with its bracing vision of racism, mask-wearing, vigilantism and superheroic qualms in a skewed-reality America. Even if you think you can’t stand any more comic-book stuff, you need to be watching this one — if for no other reason than the great performances from Regina King, Jean Smart and Jeremy Irons.
Best music
By Chris Richards, pop music critic
Top albums of 2019
1. Lana Del Rey, ‘Norman F---ing Rockwell’
Even when she was singing Sublime, 2019 was the year that Lana finally reached nirvana. This album walks our hero right up to that same angry edge, but instead of screaming into a world where every song has already been written, she whispers lullabies to a vanishing empire. “The culture is lit,” she sings, “and if this is it, I had a ball.”
Top songs of 2019
1. Young Thug, ‘Just How It Is’
He’s the rapper of the decade, hands down, and here’s a little more proof. All the wild joy and blurred grief that animates Young Thug’s extraordinary discography resides quietly inside this song — a sober ballad about diamonds, kangaroos, life and death.
Best video games
By Christopher Byrd
Death Stranding
(PlayStation 4)
The word “divisive” probably popped into the head of every reviewer who played “Death Stranding” before it launched. It was (and is) easy to wonder who will get behind a AAA game about a delivery man who plies his trade across an arduous landscape overrun with ghostly entities. If the idea of making deliveries back and forth sounds a bit grindy, well, it is. But “Death Stranding” rewards commitment. Here is a game with an aggressively imaginative story line, memorable characters (O’ Mama!), an innovative take on co-op and a raft of interesting gameplay systems. Don’t be surprised if, in the years to come, the merits of this game are debated vigorously.
Most-read recipes of 2019
1. Summer Tomato and Basil Pasta With Pine Nut Sauce
This genius sauce from cookbook author Amy Chaplin turns your pasta into a seasonal stunner — no matter the season.
Best cookbooks
Selected by reporter Tim Carman
Oaxaca: Home Cooking from the Heart of Mexico
By Bricia Lopez and the family behind L.A.’s Guelaguetza with Javier Cabral, Abrams
Before mezcal became the darling of craft-cocktail bartenders, before many Americans could even pronounce “Oaxaca,” let alone tell you a thing about its cuisine, there was the Lopez family, Mexican immigrants who trusted that Angelenos in the 1990s would find something to like about the food from their home state.
Twenty-five years ago, there was little evidence to suggest Los Angeles — preoccupied with Spago, Japanese sushi and French-California fusion — would embrace Oaxacan cooking. Few outside Oaxaca knew about the pleasures of tamales packed with chicken in black mole, chiles stuffed with picadillo or giant tlayuda tortillas topped with pork-rind paste, chorizo and fresh cheese. Fernando Lopez and Maria Monterrubio, the couple who uprooted their family just ahead of the Mexican peso crisis, would become evangelists for their state’s cooking. In 1994, they opened Guelaguetza in the Koreatown neighborhood.
On its silver anniversary, the family has released a gorgeous cookbook, concisely titled “Oaxaca,” which serves up recipes for beloved dishes and an in-depth history of the groundbreaking restaurant. Guided largely by Bricia Lopez (one of the siblings who now run the restaurant), writer Javier Cabral and photographer Quentin Bacon, “Oaxaca” tells the story of Guelaguetza’s rise, which parallels the rise of Oaxacan cuisine in America. It also lays out the conflicted feelings of the Lopez children, caught between America and Mexico, and their slow, sometimes reluctant embrace of the family business. The book even, movingly, pays tribute to the man who helped push Guelaguetza into the mainstream: the late critic Jonathan Gold.
“In my dad’s words, ‘Guelaguetza wouldn’t be what it is today if it wasn’t for that man,’ ” Lopez writes.
If the recipe for Coloradito mole is any indication, the family may struggle at times to explain how to prepare dishes they can make in their sleep. But still, with the Coloradito at least, you can intuit a step or two that may be missing and reach this sublime moment when you swirl a finger through the mole and luxuriate in its cocoa sweetness, its muted heat, its herbal fragrance and its grand sense of history that stretches back to the villages of Oaxaca. It’s then that you understand the Zapoteco term “guelaguetza,” which means “to give and receive.” The Lopez family has given us a gift, and it’s our duty to receive it with grace.
Best of the Illustrations
Art directors at The Washington Post commissioned work from more than 500 artists in 2019 to illustrate politics, entertainment and sporting events, among other topics.
Best books of 2019
Embroidery by Sarah K. Benning and art direction by Eddie Alvarez
The Mueller Report Illustrated
Illustration by Jan Feindt and art direction by Katherine Lee
Holiday gift guide
Illustrations by Taylor Rose and art direction by Joanne Lee and Jake Crump
Jamal Khashoggi: A missing voice, a growing chorus
Portrait illustration by David Despau based on a photo by the Asahi Shimbun and art direction by Chris Rukan
Sleep patterns can change with aging. Does that mean health troubles ahead?
Illustration by Zach Meyer and art direction by Alla Dreyvitser
How the Nationals and Astros match up on the World Series
Illustration by Cristiano Siqueira and art direction by Virginia Singarayar
The right listing price can be the difference between a quick home sale and a long slog
Illustration by Michelle Kondrich and art direction by Dwuan June
The Beating Heart: A tragic crime. A medical breakthrough. A last chance at life.
Illustration by Patrik Svensson and art direction by Christian Font
24 Magazine Covers About Climate Change
Illustration by Isabelle Cardinal and art direction by Suzette Moyer
