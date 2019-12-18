

Best movies

By Ann Hornaday, movie critic

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert’s documentary about a former GM truck factory that becomes a Chinese-owned automotive glass manufacturer could not be more of the moment. It summarizes issues of deindustrialization, wealth inequality, immigration and cultural assimilation in a way that is compassionate, observant and emotionally resonant. Pristine in its production values, unfailingly empathetic in its approach, populated by unforgettable characters, “American Factory” might be categorized under nonfiction, but no film this year was more dramatically compelling.



Best fiction books

By Book World reviewers

By Marlon James, Riverhead

Inspired by African mythology, James, a former Booker Prize winner, turns a motley group’s quest to find a missing boy into a fast-paced, fantastical adventure. These contentious companions explore a hyper-violent world of lush jungles, cities in the sky and dark forests, and they confront a catalogue of creatures: ferocious trolls, giant bats and a bloodsucking fiend made entirely of flies. Clearly, Hollywood special effects are still playing catch-up with the magic our very best writers can spin.



Best nonfiction books

By Book World reviewers

By Bill McKibben, Henry Holt

With 1989’s “The End of Nature,” McKibben was among the first to alert the public to climate change. His latest book is a sprint through what we’ve done to the planet and what we can do about it now. Determined to keep the words “climate change” from fading into our “mental furniture,” he has gathered the most vivid statistics, distilled history to its juiciest turns, and made the case as urgently as can be: Our existence is in jeopardy.



Best shows

By Hank Stuever, TV critic

I’m as surprised as anyone to see Damon Lindelof’s adaptation of the 1980s graphic novel topping this list, but it continues to take my breath away, with its bracing vision of racism, mask-wearing, vigilantism and superheroic qualms in a skewed-reality America. Even if you think you can’t stand any more comic-book stuff, you need to be watching this one — if for no other reason than the great performances from Regina King, Jean Smart and Jeremy Irons.



Best music

By Chris Richards, pop music critic

Top albums of 2019

Even when she was singing Sublime, 2019 was the year that Lana finally reached nirvana. This album walks our hero right up to that same angry edge, but instead of screaming into a world where every song has already been written, she whispers lullabies to a vanishing empire. “The culture is lit,” she sings, “and if this is it, I had a ball.”

Top songs of 2019

1. Young Thug, ‘Just How It Is’

He’s the rapper of the decade, hands down, and here’s a little more proof. All the wild joy and blurred grief that animates Young Thug’s extraordinary discography resides quietly inside this song — a sober ballad about diamonds, kangaroos, life and death.



Best video games

By Christopher Byrd

(PlayStation 4)

The word “divisive” probably popped into the head of every reviewer who played “Death Stranding” before it launched. It was (and is) easy to wonder who will get behind a AAA game about a delivery man who plies his trade across an arduous landscape overrun with ghostly entities. If the idea of making deliveries back and forth sounds a bit grindy, well, it is. But “Death Stranding” rewards commitment. Here is a game with an aggressively imaginative story line, memorable characters (O’ Mama!), an innovative take on co-op and a raft of interesting gameplay systems. Don’t be surprised if, in the years to come, the merits of this game are debated vigorously.



Most-read recipes of 2019

This genius sauce from cookbook author Amy Chaplin turns your pasta into a seasonal stunner — no matter the season.



Best cookbooks

Selected by reporter Tim Carman

By Bricia Lopez and the family behind L.A.’s Guelaguetza with Javier Cabral, Abrams

Before mezcal became the darling of craft-cocktail bartenders, before many Americans could even pronounce “Oaxaca,” let alone tell you a thing about its cuisine, there was the Lopez family, Mexican immigrants who trusted that Angelenos in the 1990s would find something to like about the food from their home state.

Twenty-five years ago, there was little evidence to suggest Los Angeles — preoccupied with Spago, Japanese sushi and French-California fusion — would embrace Oaxacan cooking. Few outside Oaxaca knew about the pleasures of tamales packed with chicken in black mole, chiles stuffed with picadillo or giant tlayuda tortillas topped with pork-rind paste, chorizo and fresh cheese. Fernando Lopez and Maria Monterrubio, the couple who uprooted their family just ahead of the Mexican peso crisis, would become evangelists for their state’s cooking. In 1994, they opened Guelaguetza in the Koreatown neighborhood.

On its silver anniversary, the family has released a gorgeous cookbook, concisely titled “Oaxaca,” which serves up recipes for beloved dishes and an in-depth history of the groundbreaking restaurant. Guided largely by Bricia Lopez (one of the siblings who now run the restaurant), writer Javier Cabral and photographer Quentin Bacon, “Oaxaca” tells the story of Guelaguetza’s rise, which parallels the rise of Oaxacan cuisine in America. It also lays out the conflicted feelings of the Lopez children, caught between America and Mexico, and their slow, sometimes reluctant embrace of the family business. The book even, movingly, pays tribute to the man who helped push Guelaguetza into the mainstream: the late critic Jonathan Gold.

“In my dad’s words, ‘Guelaguetza wouldn’t be what it is today if it wasn’t for that man,’ ” Lopez writes.

If the recipe for Coloradito mole is any indication, the family may struggle at times to explain how to prepare dishes they can make in their sleep. But still, with the Coloradito at least, you can intuit a step or two that may be missing and reach this sublime moment when you swirl a finger through the mole and luxuriate in its cocoa sweetness, its muted heat, its herbal fragrance and its grand sense of history that stretches back to the villages of Oaxaca. It’s then that you understand the Zapoteco term “guelaguetza,” which means “to give and receive.” The Lopez family has given us a gift, and it’s our duty to receive it with grace.



Best of the Illustrations

Art directors at The Washington Post commissioned work from more than 500 artists in 2019 to illustrate politics, entertainment and sporting events, among other topics.



Best books of 2019. Artist: Embroidery by Sarah K. Benning (Embroidery by Sarah K. Benning/Embroidery by Sarah K. Benning)

Embroidery by Sarah K. Benning and art direction by Eddie Alvarez



The Mueller Report Illustrated. Artist: Jan Feindt based on Washington Post photo (Jan Feindt based on Washington Post photo/Jan Feindt based on Washington P)

Illustration by Jan Feindt and art direction by Katherine Lee



Holiday gifts. Artist: Jasu Hu (Jasu Hu/Jasu Hu)

Illustrations by Taylor Rose and art direction by Joanne Lee and Jake Crump



Jamal Khashoggi. Artist: David Despau based on a photo by the Asahi Shimbun (David Despau based on a photo by the Asahi Shimbun/David Despau based on a photo by)

Portrait illustration by David Despau based on a photo by the Asahi Shimbun and art direction by Chris Rukan



Sleep. Artist: Zach Meyer (Zach Meyer/Zach Meyer)

Illustration by Zach Meyer and art direction by Alla Dreyvitser



The Nationals. Artist: Cristiano Siqueira (Cristiano Siqueira/Cristiano Siqueira)

Illustration by Cristiano Siqueira and art direction by Virginia Singarayar



Double Truck for special section. Artist: MICHELLE KONDRICH (MICHELLE KONDRICH/MICHELLE KONDRICH )

Illustration by Michelle Kondrich and art direction by Dwuan June



The beating heart. Artist: Patrik Svensson (Patrik Svensson/Patrik Svensson)

Illustration by Patrik Svensson and art direction by Christian Font



Climate change. Artists: Isabelle Cardinal and Vasava (Isabelle Cardinal and Vasava/ Isabelle Cardinal and Vasava)

Illustration by Isabelle Cardinal and art direction by Suzette Moyer



