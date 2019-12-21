Laura Lane, co-host of the “This Is Why You’re Single” podcast, finds December to be such a terrible time to date that she does not recommend that her single friends start seeing someone new. “It’s almost better to just focus on friends and family,” she said in a phone interview, suggesting daters return to the apps in early January, the busiest time for online dating.

But wait! Lane met her husband a decade ago at a friend’s holiday party, while wearing a sparkly ’80s prom dress. Three days later, they had their first date. At a holiday party she hosted, they shared their first kiss.

So it is possible to start something lasting as the year winds down. Of course, you might be stressing over a few details. Here are some answers to all the burning holiday questions from your flame when the relationship is just barely kindled.

Are you coming to my office holiday party?

Relationship expert Laurie Davis Edwards told The Post in 2016 that “you don’t need to be exclusive” to accompany someone to their office shindig, “but it should be someone you see the possibility of a future with.” Davis Edwards also stressed that the point of these parties is to strengthen co-worker relationships, not romantic ones. Which might mean going solo.

Another point in the stag column: My former Post colleague Lavanya Ramanthan deemed the work holiday soiree more awkward than meeting the parents. So if you just started seeing one another, this could be your chance to sit out the small talk with your not-quite-beau’s boss. Additionally, dating expert Thomas Edwards cautioned in 2015 that taking the wrong date is worse than taking no date at all. “Your co-workers aren’t going to judge you on your relationship status. They’re going to judge you on the person you bring,” Edwards said. “If you decide to bring someone, have it be someone who is an upstanding citizen.”

Bottom line: If you’re on the fence, skip it. If you really want to attend, go for it. It can be a chance to get a glimpse of what your partner is like at work.

Are we keeping in touch while traveling separately? How often?

Raise your hand if this has happened to you: You’re dating someone; it’s going well. Then one of you goes out of town. By the time you’re back in the same time zone, all the momentum you built up before takeoff is gone. According to my colleague Natalie B. Compton, a writer for The Post’s By the Way travel vertical: “Travel can either be a blessing or a curse in a new relationship.” Either absence makes the heart grow fonder (cue the sweet “I miss you” texts) or out of sight, out of mind (cue the long texting silences and wondering if his plane ever did land safely).

“How much you keep in contact will also depend on where you’re traveling, how long you’ve been dating and how strongly you feel about one another,” Compton added. She suggests setting expectations before you say bon voyage. “If you’re comfortable enough with the person you’re dating, let them know you’ll miss them and suggest FaceTiming or calling each other,” Compton wrote. “Make it clear you’d like to keep in contact. Their response will give you insight into their expectations or preference.”

Are we exchanging gifts?

First off, you certainly don’t have to. If you do want to give something, Davis Edwards suggested an experience — such as concert tickets. “The great thing about experiences,” Davis Edwards said in 2015, “is that they create memories.” And you should start creating memories if you do see yourself together over the long term. “While going to dinner and drinks together is great,” she adds, “it doesn’t give a snapshot of your life in the way an experience might.”

Alexa Beacham, a 22-year-old in New York, has been dating her boyfriend for just over a month and she’s “been really quite stressing” over the gift thing. She and her partner have both said they don’t like receiving gifts, but then again — he already told her he’s getting her something. “I think sometimes people feel like their relationships are hard to define and quantify — and a gift does that. It’s a form of reassurance.”

Whatever you give at this stage, keep it small. Justine Chen, for example, a 35-year-old woman in Brea, Calif., is about a month into dating someone new and she’s planning to spend under $50. She likes to search for “a really good gift that shows: Yes, I have been paying attention to everything that you say that you like.”

There are plenty of ways to do that, of course. When Lane and her now-husband were a month into dating, and she was about to go away on a trip, she gave him a package of 10 envelopes — one for each day she would be gone — with special notes, inside jokes or little treats for him.

Are we celebrating New Year’s Eve together?

Oh, the pressure to have a date on Dec. 31! (It’s more intense than Valentine’s Day.) First off: It’s totally fine if you just started dating someone and you’re not spending New Year’s Eve together. You or your almost-beau’s New Year’s Eve plans might have been locked in since before your first date. In which case: Text or call or FaceTime as the ball drops and send all the kissy-face emoji you can muster.

If either or both of your New Year’s Eve plans are in flux, don’t be shy about asking: Hey, what are you up? Do you want to celebrate together? Beacham broached the subject by mentioning another friend who had asked what she was up to. “I wasn’t trying to plant seeds, but he might have perceived it that way.” Well done, Beacham.

Lane remembers that her now-husband was visiting family in Cleveland over the holidays, but they had been talking so much while he was away — and he missed her — that he told her he would come back for Dec. 31. He showed up on her New York porch with flowers. She had been planning on hitting the town with two single girlfriends who had flown in from California. Instead, the four of them rung in the new year together.

And if you’re totally single heading into the ball drop, it is possible to meet your soul mate as the clock ticks down to 2020. Here are three couples who did just that.

Let’s say we break up. How do I sneak away from family for a Tinder date distraction?

Lane suggests telling family: “I’m going to meet up with a high school friend; I don’t think you remember them.” That way you avoid questions at the Christmas dinner table about how your date was. And hey, that Tinder date in your hometown could actually be a high school friend! Double-check your yearbook before meeting up.

