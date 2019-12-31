As I sliced into the packet, gold liquid flooded my chopping board. I mopped it up, staring at my spongy white dinner and began to worry what I’d committed to.

That was February, and I’ve been following the Planetary Health Diet ever since. If you believe the report — authored by an international commission of 37 leading scientists, and almost totally throwing out milk, meat and eggs in favor of plants — it’s apparently the single best way of reducing our individual carbon footprint.

It also aims to ensure the projected 2050 population — 10 billion of us — will have a shot at getting three meals a day.

The report’s critics say it’s a conspiracy by elitist Norwegian billionaires to rob Western males of their testosterone. As a United Kingdom-based campus security guard, I should feel threatened by this. After all, I’m not Greta Thunberg. My job is to stop environmentalists from locking themselves to bike racks. It isn’t to take their leaflets.

So what made me decide to adopt their eating habits?

Earlier this year, I noticed my daughter counting dead bees on the walk into school. When she asked me suddenly whether animals were alive, the ground shifted under my boots. Suddenly, I saw Greta and her peers not just as kids looking for a day off from lessons. They were volunteer firefighters. They were trying to do something to help the next generation.

There’s a lot of ugliness in the world that I’m not going to be able to protect my daughter from. Heartbreak. Nose rings. Nihilism. Harry Styles songs. But that doesn’t mean I should just idly watch the ecosystem collapse, and be the unsmiling roadblock people expect of a security guard.

After all, the freshmen I’m paid to protect are the future, too. Yes, sometimes the future can be draining, especially when it defecates in the entrance foyer after too many Jägerbombs, or tries to cook frozen sausages in a toaster. But that won’t make me be the write-off Gen Z expects me to be.

With my daughter telling me the importance of looking after all the teachers (later amended to “creatures”), I decided to get my head out of the sand. For years, I thought wearing a solar G-Shock watch or giving up my van meant I was doing my bit for the environment. But if we’re really about to cross the climactic point of no return, how can I convince my kid I tried my best?

I can’t hijack an oil trawler, or occupy Oxford Street. I can’t try to egg our new prime minister. But the one thing I can do is control what goes in my basket.

It felt weird to skip bacon and open the first box of tofu, but I thought of my own parents’ work ethic. I can remember my dad being on building sites all day, and my mum at home doing typing assignments, washing, cleaning, caring for elderly relatives and cooking dinner for three kids.

That’s what I want to be when I’m older, I’d think as I watched her. An octopus.

Putting nuts and tofu on my shopping list seems like an easy pass in comparison. I’d already tried to eat vaguely clean ever since I read Jack Lalanne’s old dumbbell routine. The way I see it, if it’s good enough for a bloke who swam from Alcatraz Island to Fisherman’s Wharf — with his hands bound, aged 60, and towing a thousand-pound boat — then it’s good enough for a guard who sometimes has to run across a car park with litter tongs, chasing Pringles tubes and pregnancy test kits.

The biggest hurdle has been psychological. Abandoning my regular chicken breast means I have to accept I’m not going to be a hench dad, not unless I want to spend money I don’t have on protein powders. But I can square this away with the knowledge that security guards who look like the Quadfather usually get sucked into more fights than they prevent. Do I really want to be one of those men who lives in mirrors, determined to look like he’s stepped on a tropical jellyfish? I’m sure my daughter will grow up with enough body image problems of her own — she doesn’t need Dad adding to the mix.

Then there’s the social side of adopting a dietary restriction. When parents get together for breakfast in the pub, the full English (egg, sausage, bacon, tomatoes, toast, black pudding, hash browns, beans, mushrooms, fried slice, barrel of tea) is out for me. Luckily, eggy Benny (a.k.a. eggs Benedict — muffin, egg, slice of ham, Hollandaise sauce) is in. Eating planet-healthy allows you about an omelet a month.

The ex-soldiers I work with have varying reactions when I pull out the leaves and peanuts during meal break. The younger guards, the ones who have seen “The Game Changers” (a recent Netflix documentary on vegan UFC fighters), are unfazed. Older colleagues frown: Why spend your downtime eating rabbit food, they’ll ask. Because Bugs Bunny’s still going strong, I reply.

I’d never force my new eating habits onto my daughter; getting her to admit she doesn’t need a toy with each Happy Meal has been enough of a mission. With luck, I’ll only pass along a single hang-up, something bigger than environmentalism, and more primal than a good work ethic: hope. Her generation might be the last to enjoy it.

Maybe we are past the point of no return. But all the while my daughter’s idolizing me and not her peers, I’ll try to be the Marvel character she thinks I am. I can’t block bullets, or plant a trillion trees, or stage a campuswide die-in. I definitely can’t tow that thousand-pound boat. But at least I can look her in the eye and say I didn’t just sit there and whistle.

George Bass is a feature writer who has contributed to the Guardian, the New York Times, New Statesman and New Scientist.

