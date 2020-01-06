Before the women vying for Peter’s heart disembark from their limos and board at the mansion, here’s everything you need to know about the new Bachelor.

He was in Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s top three -- but there was another fan favorite from her season.

Peter looks the part. He resembles a younger Nick Viall, ABC’s leading man from 2017. (Nick even dressed up as Peter for Halloween.) He’s even from Westlake Village, Calif., a mere 10-minute drive from the Bachelor Mansion in Agoura Hills. But fans who were watching Hannah Brown’s season, where Peter first appeared, had another favorite from her cast: Mike Johnson, a 31-year-old portfolio manager from San Antonio, who also appeared on “Bachelor in Paradise” this past summer.

Mike -- who’s charming and good-looking, with a huge smile -- could have been the first black “Bachelor” on the show, which has long been criticized for its lack of diversity. However, Mike didn’t get much screen time or much of a story line on “Paradise,” and producers went with Peter.

“This is not normal, dating 30 women at the same time. There’s going to be ups and downs, I know that’s coming. I’m not going to be perfect,” Peter said after he was announced as the new Bachelor. “The possibility of making the wrong decision, it’s out there. But I’m going to follow my heart.”

The teaser for this season includes Peter asking Hannah if she wants to join the cast. While past contestants have rejoined the show before (ahem, Nick Viall) -- and Hannah famously ended her season without an engagement, she didn’t seem to have any regrets about not picking Peter. We’re betting that’s a moment of drama that will be milked all season ... but will end up being just a standard chat between exes about the importance of following your heart.

Peter is known for his memorable fantasy suite date in a windmill.

On “The Bachelorette,” Hannah and Peter’s overnight date in a fantasy suite took place in a windmill on the Greek island of Crete. When questioned by another contestant, Luke, about whether Hannah had been intimate with any of her finalists, Hannah told him she’d shared a passionate night in a windmill. Hannah later elaborated on details of that night during her season finale, with Peter’s parents cheering his virility from the audience.

This fantasy suite has become so iconic that the Grove, a shopping center in Los Angeles, unveiled a replica last week. Peter made an appearance, of course, telling news cameras that he once “had a very romantic evening with a wonderful girl and made some awesome memories" in a windmill. He added that he’s “normally very private about my intimate life.” You, too, can rent this windmill on Airbnb for $73 a night.

He was injured while in Costa Rica for “Bachelor” filming.

In October, Chris Harrison confirmed on Instagram that Peter “suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100% OK." People magazine reported that, during a game of golf before his contestants arrived in Costa Rica, he fell and hit his head on multiple cocktail glasses. “The Bachelor” always like to amp up any ounce of drama, but if the accident happened before the cast arrived, perhaps this ambulance run didn’t end up on tape.

He has an actual job. And he’s back at it.

Rather than making a living off Instagram advertisements, as many former “Bachelor" and “Bachelorette” stars try to do, Peter is sticking with the job he had before landing on television. According to USA Today, Peter is back to work as a pilot for Delta Air Lines. He calls flying his “first love,” and there are three flight attendants among his cast of 30 women.

It’s not just “Bachelor” producers who have decided that pilots are desirable. When Tinder releases its yearly list of the professions with the most right swipes, pilot often soars toward the top.

