Introducing “Full Moon Lovers,” a “serious matchmaking documentary” that will follow Maezawa as he searches the universe for his soul mate — by offering her a trip to the moon. Maezawa will be the first private person to take a ride aboard Elon Musk’s SpaceX, set for 2023, and he’s looking for a lucky lady to go with him.

[WANTED!!!]

Why not be the ‘first woman’ to travel to the moon?#MZ_looking_for_love https://t.co/R5VEMXwggl pic.twitter.com/mK6fIJDeiv — Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) 前澤友作 (@yousuck2020) January 12, 2020

Hurry to submit your application, though, because they’re due to the billionaire by Friday. Known for founding Zozotown, Japan’s largest online fashion mall, Maezawa is worth $2 billion, according to Forbes. The requirements to date the 44-year-old are straightforward:

You can be as young as 20.

You must be single.

You must be “always positive” with a “bright personality.”

Enjoying life “to the fullest” is a must.

And, critically, you should “be someone who wishes for world peace.”

Also fundamental to the deal is your desire to go to space — and endure the training that accompanies such an otherworldly mission.

“As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there’s one thing that I think about: Continuing to love one woman,” Maezawa wrote in an plea on the documentary website. “While it’s something that is taken for granted by everyone, it’s something that I haven’t quite been able to do until now. When I got the offer to go on this program, I was first taken over by emotions of embarrassment and pride, and I thought about refusing the offer. The more I thought about it, however, I started to think a chance like this might not come around again.”

This is not the first eccentric stunt Maezawa has pulled. In early January, he announced that he would give away about $9 million in a lottery to his followers as part of a social experiment tracking whether money makes them happier.

Those vying to be his leading lady should apply by 10 a.m. Japan time on Jan. 17. Selection will begin at the end of the month, and the matchmaking dates will begin by mid-February. “Special dates” to get to know Maezawa will take place in mid-March, and a winner will be announced by the end of the month.

In his online plea, Maezawa made clear that he is not looking for a one-orbit stand.

“I want to find a ‘life partner,’ ” he wrote. “With that future partner of mine, I want to shout our love and world peace from space.”