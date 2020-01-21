Of course, this little jog was a bit unexpected so maybe my sudden fatigue was a result of my body not receiving adequate notice that its services were needed. And it was late afternoon in late July in central Florida, so the sun was hot, and it felt like I was sucking in warm soup — rather than air — with each breath.

My dad was on the move again. There was a rocket launch scheduled for 6:24, and he had slipped out of his bedroom, out the front door, down the driveway and around the corner before anyone noticed. When I located him after a few minutes of frantic searching, he was halfway down the next street over. Pushing his gray, four-wheeled walker. Moving quickly, if erratically, at a stumbling and lurching jog.

I chased him down. Stopped a few paces to his right toward the middle of the vacant street, took a few deep breaths and gave a little wave in his direction.

“Hey there,” I said.

I’ve never known how to strike up a conversation in these situations. It’s a pretty unusual social scenario. What is one supposed to say when chasing down one’s father who has Parkinson’s disease and shouldn’t be roaming the neighborhood alone?

“Where you heading?”

That seemed like as good an option as any.

“Well, to watch the launch!” my dad replied, his tone suggesting this was a patently ridiculous question.

Where else would he be going?

Verbal communication was never the bedrock of our father-son relationship, and it only got worse as his Parkinson’s deepened.

Once we had established the reason for this fun jaunt, we continued down the street, my dad hunched over, shoving his walker forward at a pace that caused me sufficient cringing, swerving around the edge of the road, splashing through puddles left by the thunderstorms that had swept through an hour before.

We quickly arrived at the end of the street. The neighborhood’s main road left us with two options: left and right. It was not immediately clear, at least to me, which direction would lead us to our desired destination.

My dad raised his hand in the air, gesturing vaguely to the right.

“It’ll be that way,” he said.

And off we went. I didn’t see how going anywhere we could reach on foot would result in a better launch view, but who was I to argue? After all, he’s the one who used to work for NASA.

I continued cringing as my dad traversed the small, grassy slope from the sidewalk down to the street we had to cross for some reason. I steered him subtly toward the sidewalk ramps that seemed slightly safer, but he eschewed my suggestions. Perhaps I was too subtle.

Instead, he continued down the side — or more like the middle sometimes — of the main street. It’s not a thoroughfare by any means, but it does typically have enough traffic to make one nervous, particularly when your father is swerving around on his walker, splashing through puddles and nearly crashing into mailboxes or parked cars alongside the road.

Finally, at the last street where we could conceivably turn toward home, I convinced him by some combination of magic and luck to turn toward the west. This was counterintuitive — the rocket launches to the east — but I reasoned that we should turn toward home eventually so he wouldn’t run out of steam.

My dad didn’t seem to agree, of course, but he begrudgingly headed in the direction I suggested. Then he picked up speed until we zoomed past the turnoff toward home and continued down the dead-end street toward the swamp.

“There’s nothing but a swamp down there,” I pleaded.

His gait was getting more erratic now and his breathing more labored. I had to spot him constantly, ready to catch him if he fell.

“Uh huh,” he replied noncommittally.

I made some hand gestures and continued to suggest turning toward home, but to no avail.

We reached the end of the street where three reflective diamond-shaped signs indicated the beginning of the swamp beyond.

My dad dropped to his knees, spent. I waited a few minutes before helping him up onto his walker. Fortunately, it was the type that doubled as a seat. After a few more minutes, we started back in the other direction, my dad seated in his walker, pushing himself with his feet while I attempted to push and steer away from the storm drains along the edges of the road.

We managed for the most part — he only wandered off toward the drains a couple times, prompting me to throw my body in front of the walker to stop the momentum. As we reached the end of the street, my mom’s car appeared around the corner. She stopped to pick us up and we made the short drive home.

It certainly seemed like a much longer distance just a few minutes before.

Dad spent most of the rest of the evening recovering, but there was some good news. We didn’t miss the launch. It was postponed to the next day. Six o’clock. And now we knew where to go to get a good view.

----

Unfortunately, I didn’t make it back to watch the launch the next day. When you have kids and a family of your own, sometimes life gets in the way. It was the last launch my dad and I ever chased. He died about five months later from complications of Parkinson’s disease.

Because he devoted most of his professional life to the space program, the space shuttle and rocket launches were a big part of our shared history. Growing up in Titusville, Fla., on the Space Coast meant that launches quickly became somewhat routine. They were something I could always count on being there. Much like my father.

And even though his physical and mental faculties were deteriorating in his last years, his consistency, fortitude and sheer will to live never wavered. I like to think this outing, one of our last together alone, served as his final lesson to me. Even if it wasn’t one he consciously planned.

No matter how big the obstacles in front of you are in this life, he was telling me, you just have to keep going. Because living each day is worth it. Being present is worth it. Finding that perfect vantage point to see a rocket lift off into the heavens for maybe the five hundredth time in your life is worth it.

Back in July I felt like I needed to put some work in to keep up with my father. I was right. And even though he’s gone now, I have to keep putting that work in, most importantly as a father for my three children. Because in many ways, I will always be scrambling to keep up with the man who taught me what it means to be a dad.

Andrew Knott is a writer and father of three in Orlando. Find him on Twitter @aknott21.

