My cousin was 8 when my uncle died. I was in college at the time, and was responsible for staying with my cousin for that whole summer that my uncle slowly, and then rapidly, declined. I distracted my sweet cousin with trips to the movie theater, games of Stratego at my dining room table, and more snacks and treats than he was allowed. I would watch him during these “fun” times, looking for signs of sadness or stress or loss. He never gave away a single change in his expression.

Even at my uncle’s funeral, this young kid barely gave an emotional cue away. He didn’t smile or laugh, but he didn’t cry or crumble, either. He remained stoic, unwavering, a gentle support to my grieving aunt. I thought I might never see him break — until that night in the bouncy house.

AD

AD

We had jumped around the house with his friends and our cousins for hours that day, only a few weeks after my uncle died. We giggled, we threw ourselves around the house and the yard, and we eventually stuffed ourselves with cake and ice cream. But those few moments between my cousin and I in the heavy August night air were the most important part for me.

My otherwise stoic and steady cousin asked me, while looking at the stars, if heaven is up there. He didn’t ask about his dad, but just about where heaven might be and if he was looking up to it. He paused for a few minutes. I didn’t want to break this moment by changing the subject to sports or his upcoming school year. I just wanted him to say what he might have wanted to ask this whole time.

After those few minutes passed, he asked me a question in a small voice that made me cry. This young boy, just freshly 9 years old, asked me whether there was a test to see if you were going to get a disease and die of it. His dad didn’t have a genetic disease, but had suffered through pulmonary fibrosis after working as a carpenter and tradesman before clear safety practices such as using masks and proper lung care were in place. My cousin didn’t ask specifically about his dad, and I wanted to follow his lead.

AD

AD

I explained softly that medicine is a complex thing and that we cannot always know what might happen to us, but sometimes there are ways to see how we are doing and if we might be sick.

He paused a few minutes again. I cried silently and slowly a few feet away. He asked me one more question before we went inside to join the party. He asked me if, assuming there was a test like what he had mentioned, would I want to know the result?

I paused. I thought about the heavy burden on this little boy’s shoulders, and how unfair it was that he had to carry it. I said I would not want to know, I guess.

He paused for a minute, too, then finished by saying he wouldn’t want to know, either.

AD

After a few more moments, we ran inside to enjoy slices of cake and good stories and we laughed and laughed. There was my starry-eyed cousin in the center of his friends and family, but I was also aware that in a nearby drawer, old photos and sympathy cards were recently tucked away.

AD

I hope this is how he moves forward, surrounded by laughter and people who love him, with memories of his father close at hand, just an arm’s distance away for when he needs them.

Katherine O’Malley graduated from Stonehill College in 2018 and works in Alzheimer’s research at Boston University. She spends a lot of time cheering on her cousin at his basketball games.

Read more: