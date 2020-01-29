Thoughtfully integrated schools, he says, allow children to learn and experience more, and resources would be more equally allocated within school districts. According to Making Caring Common’s researchers, parents want their children to be a part of more-integrated schools. But many aren’t sure how to do that.

Although there are many more students enrolled in highly integrated school districts than there were decades ago, segregation remains high in many big cities and suburbs, a recent Washington Post analysis found.

In talking to middle- and upper-class parents, who tend to have more choice in schools than economically disadvantaged parents, “What I find is parents saying, ‘I have to do what’s best for my child.’ I think we’re trying to move parents a little bit on this: Integration often is what’s best for your child,” said Weissbourd, who co-authored a report on the subject with Eric Torres.

Much research suggests that integrated schools benefit all children, and being a part of a diverse school environment has important social, emotional, ethical and academic benefits. “It’s a parent’s moral responsibility to do this for their own children,” says Weissbourd, "and for the country as a whole.”

What if your family can’t choose a school or neighborhood? “Think of other ways," Weissbourd says, by finding sports teams or other after-school activities that are more diverse than your school, for example.

Here are three ways parents can find thoughtfully integrated schools, according to Weissbourd and his colleagues at Making Caring Common:

1. Go beyond test scores.

Why?

Standardized test scores are closely tied to the socioeconomic status of the families in the community. They tell parents very little about, for example, the quality and rate of learning and amount of growth students experience; the dedication of teachers and staff; the day-to-day social and emotional experiences of students at the school; and the involvement of the parent community.

Try this:

Instead of focusing on one narrow data point, gather many types of information.

Take school tours. See the schools in your district for yourself. While you’re there, talk to teachers, staff and parents. Are the principal and other staff available to prospective parents? Do students seem happy and engaged in learning, and does what they’re learning seem important? Do teachers seem to have good relationships with students, and is caring for others a school priority? You may be surprised to see that there are a number of good options in your district, or that the school you thought you would like the most doesn’t seem to live up to the hype.

Talk to parents outside of your circle . Research suggests that parents often talk about schools only with other parents in their “bubbles,” who are like them and who often know little about a variety of schools in a district. Instead, talk to a diverse array of parents whose children attend your district’s schools. Many schools have parent liaisons or parent-teacher associations that can provide helpful information. Post a message on a local parenting email group, attend an information session for the school or strike up a conversation at a playground.

Talk to the experts. An education expert might be a former teacher in your district, a school committee member who spends a lot of time in district schools or a faculty member at a nearby university with expertise in education.

Find more information. Don’t simply rely on information that’s easy to find on a school or district website. Does your district produce school climate reports or other qualitative school reports? Check with individual schools or with district-level parent information centers. Remember that in some districts, it may be hard to find information online. Expect to make some phone calls or visit in person.

2. Check your assumptions and reflect on your biases

Why?

False assumptions and biases can interfere with an accurate and fair assessment of a school. Research suggests, for example, that white, advantaged parents may assess school quality based on the number of other white, advantaged parents at a school, and that they often avoid schools with large numbers of African American children.

Try this:

Test your assumptions and keep an open mind. These biases are another reason parents should do careful research about schools to find out whether their assumptions are correct. Is there any evidence that the quality of teaching is less rigorous or that students are less safe in a particular integrated school, or are those perceptions based on biases? If a friend or neighbor suggests an integrated school is poorer quality, what evidence do they have?

Get honest feedback and seek diverse perspectives. Ask respected loved ones and friends to be frank with you if they think any biases may be contaminating your thinking. Try to also talk to people who have different perspectives on a school and who might make you aware of a bias or blind spot.

3. Make the best choice for your child and consider other children in your community

Why?

In choosing a school, parents need to consider what’s good for their child. But it’s also important to consider other children, what’s good for your community and what’s good for the country as a whole. Parents should feel a moral responsibility to try to make an integrated school work for their child, not only because these schools are likely to benefit their own children but also because these schools are likely to benefit other children, as well. They are also key to a healthy democracy and to healing the fractures in our country.

Try this:

Check your reflex to simply “do what’s best” for your child. Although parents should clearly seek to do what’s best for their child, when white, advantaged parents fall back on the common saying “I have to do what’s best for my child,” it can block out important considerations about other children, their communities and the collective good of the country.

Be careful to avoid patronizing stereotypes. When white, advantaged parents frame the choice to send a child to an integrated school as a service to other children, they can perpetuate patronizing stereotypes and deficit-minded thinking about economically disadvantaged children and children of color. Integration is important because it’s good for your children, other children and the country as a whole.

