It’s like the exact opposite of reading a Malcolm Lowry novel: “I noticed this volcano, so I found a trail to take me up to it, to the top,” he says. “As I was walking, a puma crosses my path. And immediately I just lock eyes with it and my animal instinct took over and I just did what had to be done.”

Only as he gestures to his battered and bandaged brow and tells them, “You think this is bad, you should see him right now,” do they collectively begin to question the veracity of his tale. The actual fact, as it turns out, is that he hit his head on a golf cart and then somehow smashed it into a glass that he was carrying. And while the producers do us the mitzvah of showing us security camera footage — which has the moldy grain of a vintage “America’s Funniest Home Videos” tape — of the incident, they first offer us an elaborate reenactment of his painful pratfall.

Given his indecisive, incoherent conduct over the hours of television that follow — hours that felt like days — we have to consider that he suffered some sort of traumatic brain injury, perhaps even one that rendered him incapable of forming new memories of the events that played out after. As such, what follows is our attempt to remind him what happened — and how it happened. Let him tattoo our words on his body like the many, uh, mementos Guy Pearce inscribes upon his flesh in that movie, “Memento.”

Have to watch out for those Pumas 😂 #TheBachelor https://t.co/Ya8UgVh6qI — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 4, 2020

The producers confer after Peter is sent to the hospital for stitches

Producer 1: How is it that you didn’t get that on camera? YOU HAD ONE JOB. You idiot.

Producer 2: I mean, who could have guessed he would bash his head on both the golf cart and a cup? No one does that.

P1: We need to figure something out immediately. Oh my god, my boss is going to kill me. I can’t believe you screwed this up.

P2: We could get the security camera footage?

P1: Ok, yes, but that won’t be dramatic enough. This is the BACHELOR. We need DRAMA.

P2: Uhhh maybe we could reenact it?

P1: That could work. Let me see your legs. [He gestures to a nearby camera crew, calling them over.]

P2: Excuse me? Why do you need to see my legs?

P1: They look like Peter’s. Okay, you’re gonna play Peter. We’ll just shoot it from the waist down. No one will know.

P2: [Stares quizzically at Producer 1]

P1: Okay, I’m gonna need you to go bang your head off of that golf cart.

‘BACH 101: Introduction to the Physics of Drama’

Peter likes to talk about which women he has “chemistry” with. For example, he says that he and Sydney, who he takes on the episode’s first one-on-one date, have “a very easy chemistry.” What this means, as it turns out, is that she is “the best kisser.” But we don’t care about Sydney, and we don’t really care about Bachelor chemistry, either. What we care about is Bachelor physics, specifically the physics of drama, the first law of which is that drama always begets drama.

In this episode, the drama again begins with Kelsey, initiator of the “champagne crisis” of an earlier episode, but it will not stop with her.

“I’ll never be okay with it,” she complains of Peter’s departure on his date with Sydney. Perhaps concerned that her interlocutor, too, has suffered some sort of cranial contusion, a baffled Tammy reminds Kelsey that they signed up to appear on “The Bachelor,” a series in which one man pursues relationships with multiple women. Undeterred, Kelsey proceeds to sob publicly about the premise of a television program now in its 24th season for, we are told, several hours.

“I don’t think when my grandpa died I cried that long. … Kelsey would go home if Peter saw how crazy she is right now,” Tammy tells the camera before declaring her intention to narrate this story of woe to the man himself.

And so the equation begins to unfold, force amplifying force, thermal energy accumulating. This is the real heat we’re here to see.

Grabbing time with Pilot Pete later, Tammy lays out her concerns, among them that Kelsey has been “drinking excessively.” Peter, in his addled wisdom, almost immediately rushes off to speak to Kelsey about these concerns, and soon enough Kelsey is confronting the crowd of her fellow competitors.

“I just think a lot of people hold a lot of stuff in. I feel like I’m the only one being vulnerable and expressing my emotions,” she tells them, insisting that she is the only “real” one.

“You were upset over a bottle of champagne for four days,” Tammy snaps back.

It’s a good burn, sure, but it also initiates a Rube Goldberg-like chain of reactions that somehow lead to Kelsey receiving a rose prematurely, the cancellation of the cocktail party, and multiple women yelling at Tammy in the final half-hour of the program.

And yet, when the dust settles, pot-stirring Tammy still receives the last rose of the night. It couldn’t be otherwise. This is a matter of physical law: The drama must continue.

A sacred rite, a sluggish date

The shaman can tell that Kelley is tired. It’s in the crystals. She is not impressed by any of this — not the travel, not the helicopters, not the luxury Costa Rican villa. Is she here for the right reasons or the wrong ones? What is the difference? Why is anyone here? The producers have sent her and Peter to some sort of sweat lodge in the jungle for a “spiritual” date, to find out if they are compatible. “Are me and Peter on the same stage of life?” Kelley asks the shaman. He does not mince his words: “No.” When the candles he lights to represent Kelley and Peter burn down, the male one leans toward the female one, which leans away. As Peter tells Kelley about his feelings for her, she’s distracted by a lizard scampering around the hut.

The lizard, even the shaman must confess, is adorable. Unlike whatever’s going on between these two bozos.

Fate brought them together in the lobby of that Los Angeles hotel. But the gods, the spirits and the mystical forces were sowing doubt in Peter’s mind. Anything can sow doubt in Peter’s mind. A strong breeze can cause him to rethink everything he knows to be true. Can an independent career woman of 27 be a suitable television wife? Who? Is? Here? For the right? Reasons?

The crystals told him that it was not Kelley’s time to go. She gets a rose.

The swimsuit issue

On “America’s Next Top Model,” contestants receive a cash prize and an interior spread in magazines that have included Elle, Marie Claire, Nylon and Paper. They are not typically offered a magazine cover. Yet the assortment of dental hygienists and marketing managers of “The Bachelor” are here, standing in front of a jungle waterfall, told that their date will be a modeling shoot, and that the best photo will run on the cover of the March issue of Cosmopolitan magazine. It’s the delicious reality TV crossover that no one ever asked for. All we needed was for Tyra Banks to yell “We were rooting for you!” at Tammy.

Anyway, the girls choose their swimsuits (which seems like a big relinquishment of control on the part of the Cosmo fashion team) and pose in front of the waterfall. For the girls who have picked truly skimpy suits, the show blurs out their bottoms — but they match the blur to the color of their suits, which has the unintended effect of making them look like the special effects guy used Microsoft Paint.

Some of them put their mouths on Peter’s mouth. When this happens next to Tammy, she contorts her face into the shape of Edvard Munch’s “The Scream,” capturing the entire viewership’s experience of this show, and launching a thousand memes. Hannah Ann smiles like a Cheshire cat the entire time, certain that because her credit line on her ABC.com bio is “model” that she will win, despite her professional modeling experience being limited to portraying a Sonic drive-through employee. In the end, Victoria F. is chosen to make out with Pilot Pete in front of the waterfall. When Hannah Ann realizes this means she lost, she makes the same quizzical face a dog makes when you fake throw a Frisbee. But it’s still not as good as Tammy’s gaping maw.

It wasn’t long before viewers noticed that actress Lucy Hale, not Victoria and Pete, currently graces Cosmo’s March digital cover. An editor’s note explains why: Victoria F. “had, in her past, modeled in an ad campaign wearing White Lives Matter attire,” writes editor in chief Jessica Pels. Victoria’s attire was apparently related to a campaign for marlin overfishing, but the phrase was problematic even if it was about fish. Victoria, you’re no longer in the running to become America’s Next Top Model. But you are still on “The Bachelor,” for some reason.