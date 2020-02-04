But a few months ago, my 15-year-old son started asking more questions about the candidates. He’d glance at the flyers that arrived in the mail. He used the phone that seems perpetually attached to his palm to read articles and study up on the candidate’s positions on various issues. He’d take the quizzes to see which candidate aligned most with his own views.

Of course he’s not yet able to vote, but he is very concerned with the direction our country is headed. His number one issue: climate change and what the world today is leaving for his generation to cope with.

When you live in Iowa, you have incredible access to the women and men who seek to put their name on the ballot for president. For months on end, there are regular campaign stops. Total visits by all candidates to Iowa was nearly 400, pretty significant for a “flyover” state.

And despite being in the midst of it all, I simply hadn’t been very involved.

But that changed last night. I realized I was being selfish by not engaging in the process, and wasn’t setting the kind of example I wanted for my son and 12-year-old daughter when it came to embracing their right to vote. So after listening to my son talk for months about the candidates with more informed poise than most adults, I took my son with me to caucus, and I told him that I’d support whomever he supported. Because even though his vote doesn’t yet count, my son is my reason for voting.

As Iowans do, we bundled up and walked to our caucus location just down the street. We arrived early, both signed in — me officially and my son as an “observer” — and wandered around the room.

We waved across the room at people we knew and chatted with neighbors and friends from school. We were offered stickers, buttons and t-shirts. Some told us who they were there supporting and why, and we listened and were grateful for their sharing. My son joked about some of the candidates’ supporters trying to lure us in and snag a vote by offering bottled water and cookies. He wasn’t swayed.

There were 295 official caucus-goers at precinct 11 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa Monday night. On my Facebook feed, I saw photos of other mom friends across town, smiling in selfies with their kids; 18-year-olds who were caucusing for the first time; friends with infants in strollers, wearing two different stickers, one for mom’s candidate and one for dad’s. I would make sure my son saw these photos, too. Parents were showing up with their kids, for their kids. Just like us.

The caucus was run by volunteers — another worthy message for my son — and kindness always gets my vote, so I was beyond thrilled to hear our precinct leader’s opening request that we all seek first to be kind during the caucus process.

There were about 20 kids at our caucus location: some stayed busy playing on a parent’s cell phone, others built cabins with Lincoln Logs right in the center of all the action. There were just a couple other teens in the room. More than once my son was mistaken for a registered voter.

“Oh, he doesn’t count,” was a phrase I heard more than once. I get it. Numbers matter and caucus math is complicated. The whole evening was a bit like spending time in math class, another point I made to my son.

But he does count. He might not have had a ballot in his hand, but he’s the reason I vote. He’s a teen who is engaged, who has been listening and is eager to have a say in what happens to his country. And so, as I’ve done over and over again as a parent, I spoke up for my son.

So our night went like this: We aligned in candidate groups according to whom we supported. Based on the number of people present, each candidate needed to have a certain percentage of supporters present to be considered viable.

The candidate I supported on behalf of my teen didn’t have enough people in the room to receive delegate support, so our group was not viable at our precinct. But we still had a choice: We could head home, having cast our support for the night, or we could realign with another candidate. Supporters for other candidates began to approach and share why their candidate might be a good second choice. I looked to my son for direction, and that’s where we went next.

At the end of the night, the line of cars leaving the precinct reminded me of the line of cars headed toward the baseball field at the end of the famed Iowa movie Field of Dreams.

As my son and I walked home, he said he had some thoughts on how the process could be improved — typical teenager. (But he’s not wrong, given the delayed results.) He admitted he was kind of bummed that his first choice didn’t have enough supporters in the room to earn a delegate, but that he wasn’t disappointed with his second choice. Even more important, he admitted he was glad we went.

As we walked, I thought about how grateful I am for this job of parenting.

And then my son tossed a snowball at me.

He’s very much still a kid. Parenting in today’s political climate can be challenging, but what my son saw last night was a group of people playing a part in our democracy in a kind and committed way.

It may not have been a profound experience for him, but my hope is that it was a foundational one.

Tuesday morning, as my son got ready to head off to school, I told him that we didn’t yet know the statewide results. I knew that meant he’d be checking his news feed throughout the day to see how things turned out, and we’d talk more about it at dinner tonight. Because he still cares. He wants to know what his neighbors and fellow Iowans thought.

The rest of the country may have moved on, but at our caucus site, my son witnessed civility, dialogue, enthusiasm and the spirit of democracy. So I’ll call that a victory.

Katie Mills Giorgio is a freelance writer, editor and aspiring children’s book author based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

