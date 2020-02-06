Then things got dark.

Here’s how an ABC news release described the final part of the episode: “Two feuding females square off one last time as the recipients of a dreaded impromptu two-on-one date card.” Sorry, we just have to read that again: Two feuding females. Okay, yes, that’s what it said. Great! Everything’s fine. Anyway, in “Bachelor” universe, a “two-on-one” is when the devious producers star of the show chooses two contestants who have been causing nonstop drama and pits them against each other on a sudden-death date. Whoever convinces the Bachelor that they are truly There For the Right Reasons gets to stay. The loser is sent packing, or sometimes just left stranded on an island or in the desert. (No, really.)

In this case, it was Tammy, a 24-year-old New York house flipper, versus Mykenna, a 22-year-old Canadian fashion blogger. Earlier in the episode, Mykenna broke down when she wasn’t chosen for a one-on-one date with Peter. To likely push her further over the edge, during the telenovela, the producers cast her as the maid, who initially had to stand on the sidelines and watch him make out with everyone else.

Her tearful reaction set off Tammy, who said Mykenna was so immature that she doubted she would actually be ready for marriage if Peter proposed. It resulted in a shouting match between the two, in the kind of way that people never think they’re going to act if they end up on reality TV, yet inevitably do.

Peter overheard the yelling and was not happy. Later, both the women received an ominous card: “Mykenna and Tammy, meet me at the cocktail party before everyone else arrives. Enough is enough.”

Thus began the excruciating final 30 minutes, as the two women were shown getting ready, with close-up shots of them both applying lip gloss as if preparing for battle. Dramatic music blared as they walked silently, side by side, into a room where they waited for Peter. Mykenna used the time to give a clearly-rehearsed speech: “I don’t know what your goal was the other night, maybe to make me feel small and weak, but the end of the day … I am a strong woman. Kindness wins. Love wins.”

Tammy didn’t have time to respond, as Peter arrived and pulled her aside to talk first. Admittedly, Tammy made a strong opening move, accusing Mykenna of just being on the show to promote her brand — on “The Bachelor,” that’s the worst thing you can say. “She’s trying to create hashtags,” Tammy said sadly. “I’m not here for anything else but you.” She also revealed that Mykenna threatened to leave when she wasn’t picked for the one-on-one date, adding, “Girls like her disrupt the process.”

Peter was taken aback by this tidbit, and Tammy could tell. “Mykenna’s on borrowed time,” she boasted to the camera. “I’m wearing black today because it’s her funeral.”

Then it was Mykenna’s turn. When Peter admitted he was “freaked out” about the hashtag detail, Mykenna insisted Tammy was twisting everything around. “I am speaking my truth on this, Peter,” she said. “I care so much about you and about us.”

The moment the two women got back in the room together, they started quarreling (Tammy: “It really makes me sick that people like you come in here trying to brand themselves.” Mykenna: “I’m not the villain of the season, honey.”) until Peter wearily returned.

“I can’t have both of you continue past tonight with me,” he sighed. “Mykenna, I heard you and everything you had to say today, and I trust you. Tammy — can I walk you out?” Mykenna could barely hide her glee, as she grinned and started lightly clapping as Tammy was escorted out.

And then … twist! Mykenna barely had time to gloat. Even though the chosen contestant of the two-on-one is almost always given a rose, that wasn’t true this time. In a move that was simply reality TV manipulation at its peak, during the rose ceremony a few minutes later, Peter decided to cut Mykenna loose anyway.

“Mykenna, I’m sorry,” he said. “I know that you’re gonna make someone so happy one day."

Stunned, Mykenna tried to hold it together she talked to the cameras. “I just don’t get what just happened,” she said. “If he said he wanted me here and wanted to give this a shot, then why did he keep me there? Why didn’t he just send us both home?”

Great question! Because the show wanted to create a moment that would get viewers talking. Because within moments, both “Tammy” and “Mykenna” were worldwide Twitter trending topics. Because after 24 seasons, “Bachelor” producers know exactly to manipulate a situation to make sure it’s as dramatic and twisted as possible — and, sadly, that often includes “two feuding females.”