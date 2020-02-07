A: Meghan Leahy

WELL!

I spent 40 minutes, just yesterday, talking to the author of the new book, Decoding Boys. Dr. Cara Natterson is AWESOME (sorry for the caps) and we discussed many boy topics, foremost among them was the emotional lives of adolescent boys.

If this were a girl being bullied (and yes, your son is being bullied and the school needs to be called), the girl would most likely (not always) come home and yell … and then cry. Those tears are crucial in helping her adapt to the hard things in life.

But boys, because of their raging testosterone, can tend toward aggression, and Natterson says that this is where parents get really tripped up. We end trying to control the behavior toward the siblings, which we must, but lose sight of the larger picture: that your son is deeply suffering and needs to feel those big feelings.

So you must keep him away from his siblings, but you also need to go on some date nights with that kid. Go hit golf balls, grab a burger, get some dessert, I don’t care what it is. But create space and time for him to unload his feelings about these kids. We cannot get to strategies if we don’t help him feel sad about how he’s being treated, first.

So, on the super downlow, email a teacher or call the school and say, “Hey listen, I don’t want this to be a thing, but my son needs a little support. … What can we do?” Schools need and want to know when a child (he is a child) is being verbally and physically assaulted.

Get your son away from his siblings as much as possible. And get some special time with him, right away.

We cannot stop all the bullies in life, but you can be his safe space.

