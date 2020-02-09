Oscars 2020: What you need to know

While the list of nominees contains few surprises, there were the usual snubs, which included Greta Gerwig in the best director category for “Little Women.”

Which movies were nominated for best picture? “1917,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite.”

What films to watch: We put together the full list of movies you need to check out and the must-see performances, which include Renée Zellweger in “Judy,” Adam Driver in “Marriage Story” and Joe Pesci in “The Irishman.” If you’ve procrastinated on catching up with the nominees, we also have a last-minute guide.

Wait, what’s the difference between sound mixing and sound editing again? Here are the answers to all your most pressing questions about the Oscars (you’re welcome).

Go deeper:

The Oscars nominated ‘Parasite’ but looked right past its all-Asian cast. It’s part of a pattern.

The Oscar category that best reflects the state of film isn’t best picture. It’s visual effects.

America has a collective weakness, and his name is Brad Pitt.

An Oscars ballot to predict and share your picks and compare them with chief film critic Ann Hornaday. Here’s Ann’s reflection on why she’s "strangely indifferent’ about this year’s slate of best picture nominees.

Nominee for best original screenplay Rian Johnson on how the star-studded whodunit “Knives Out” came together.

How ‘Hair Love’ went from a beloved Kickstarter project to an Oscar-nominated animated short.

The recipe for an Oscars’ best picture nod includes an infusion of Hollywood love.