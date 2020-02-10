Now we’re in Lima, Peru, where six of Peter’s contestants remain. His forehead bandage is off and he has to decide: Who’s going home? And who’s he going home with? Here’s a rundown on where the six women stand after Monday night’s episode.

Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, Ala.

Madison’s first one-on-one date was already an insanely early and awkward hometown. She accompanied the Bachelor as his parents renewed their vows in their backyard. At the time, it seemed far too intimate for a first date. We imagined Peter’s parents thinking: Uh, who is this stranger who’ll forever be in photos of our vow renewal? But Peter is still crazy about Madison. She’s the only one this season who doesn’t have petty drama surrounding her. Last week, for example, their makeout session was interrupted by the screeching sounds of other contestants fighting with one another.

This week, she’s the first one-on-one date, where they board a fishing boat off the coast of Lima. (Peter, make sure to get a shot of you holding up a fish just in case all this doesn’t work out and you end up on Tinder in three months!) During their dinner, Madison tells him that she’s looking for a partner with a strong religious background. Faith is “literally my whole life,” she tells him. And she wants “someone who also has that relationship with the Lord.” Peter takes a long pause before saying that, though he feels his faith “could be stronger," it is important to him. At this point, a Bachelor is usually looking for a contestant to reassure him that she’s falling for him. Instead, Peter is the one to say those words to Madison -- the only one of the women remaining to get such confirmation of his strong feelings. She gets a rose and is a front-runner.

Natasha, 31, event planner from New York.

How are we one week from hometowns and Natasha still hasn’t had a one-on-one? Well, we are -- and Natasha finally (finally!) gets some alone time with Peter. They walk along the Plaza de Armas and visit some street vendors, where Natasha’s good humor shines through. She models a headband with mini-figurines of women on it and says, “It’s like two weeks ago -- all your girlfriends.” They seem to have an easy and fun demeanor together, which makes it boggling as to why they haven’t had any real time together until now. During their dinner, he pays Natasha quite the compliment, saying he’s seen more sides of her than any of the other women -- her goofy and fun side, her bold side, her honest side. She’s three-dimensional! Look at that. Quite a rarity in Bachelor Nation, and yet this is their first date, so Peter predictably tells her that his other relationships are farther ahead. Therefore, he can’t give Natasha the rose. She takes it extremely well, telling him: “I hope you find what you’re looking for. I know I will.”

Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines.

Kelsey started out as pure petty drama (see the champagne crisis above). However, there’s a bit more depth to her. She’s had a hard childhood. She found out her dad was leaving her mom before her mother even knew. She’s intent upon having a career and a family. She says of her imagined future: “I want to be involved in my kids’ lives, but still have something for me.” Kelsey tells Peter a bit more about her family -- that she’s recently been talking to her dad again and is considering resuming a relationship with him, which clearly touches Peter. “I do think it’s so beautiful that you’ll give your dad a second chance,” he tells her. She tells Peter that he has a lot of qualities she’s been looking for and hasn’t found. She gets the rose and they kiss. Onward to Iowa!

Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, Tenn.

Hannah Ann started off strong with the first-impression rose, which often indicates future success. Last week she had a tough one-on-one where Peter inquired about whether she’d ever been in love. She said she hadn’t, a notion some viewers dispute because of Instagram evidence of a past long-term relationship. Peter seemed to be asking as a way of determining whether she’s ready for marriage. Still, on a tense three-on-one date this week, Peter tells her: “I have enjoyed every moment with you up to this point,” commenting on her “sweet nature" and giving her the rose.

Victoria, 26, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, Va. Nearly every conversation with Victoria centers on Peter reassuring her that he likes her, or trying to buck up her confidence. Their first one-on-one included a very awkward serenading by her ex-boyfriend, country singer Chase Rice. Her drama is not just on-screen. Last week, she “won" a group date where she was to be on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine. However, once Cosmo found out she’d done some “white lives matter” ads, they pulled their digital cover. During their three-on-one Monday night, it looks as if Peter is going to say goodbye. He leads Victoria away from Hannah Ann and Kelley, walking her to an SUV. She seems incredibly worried that this is it ... until Peter tells her: “I really appreciate what we have. I know it’s not always been super-easy between the two of us. I want you to know how much I appreciate you opening up today and I want you to know that I hope to continue this.” She gets a rose. Kelley’s predictions -- that Hannah Ann or Victoria will be going home -- are proven wrong.

Kelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago. Kelley seemed to have a leg up on her fellow contestants, as she met Peter before this whole “Bachelor” season began. They’d both been at a hotel in Westlake Village, Calif., she at a wedding, he at a high school reunion. She has an actual life and career, and proclaims herself “on a different emotional level” than the other women here. We agree. However, Peter’s the one making the decisions here. When she tells him this week that he’s so easy to be around you and how fun their relationship is, he pushes back, wondering if that’s enough. “I don’t know why we met the way we did, but I’m grateful it,” he tells Kelley, right before giving his final rose to Hannah Ann. Throughout it all, Kelley did seem to be having fun -- not stressing every step of the way, as some of the younger contestants have. We see this as a sign of her maturity and readiness for a serious relationship. But of course, this is “The Bachelor,” so her lack of neediness is apparently a red flag. We hope she and Natasha are bonding at an airport bar, heads held high, toasting their singledom.