“Magically appear.”

She’s read too many fantasy novels. But how can she even imagine the reassurance and serenity of a nurturing house call? Medical care changed from my generation to my daughter’s, and now it’s radically transformed again. You don’t even have to go to a human doctor anymore; advice is easily obtained on WebMD or by virtual doctor visits. Like many millennials, my daughter relies on urgent care rather than segueing from a pediatrician to a permanent family practitioner.

The belief that it was dangerous for sick children to go outside was debunked before my daughter was born, though, so when she was ill, we took a taxi to her pediatrician, miles away.

I can’t remember my pediatrician’s name or face — only that he (it was always a he) wasn’t much of a conversationalist. As soon as he opened his black bag, he might as well have been a magician who soothed illnesses most kids don’t get today: mumps, chickenpox, measles. As a toddler, my daughter briefly played with a toy doctor’s bag, but it had lost its relevance in an era when house calls were a thing of the past. She’d play with blocks in the waiting room until her pediatrician called her in, this doctor’s bag of tricks on open display in an antiseptic exam room.

My daughter adored her pediatrician through adolescence. The doctor was a female role model who advised girls to use tampons so they wouldn’t miss a day of sleep-away camp activities. She didn’t let parents in the exam room from puberty on, freeing adolescents to talk about personal issues. She allowed patients to remain in her care until age 21, but my daughter begged to remain in the practice, lingering on for two more years — even though she was sometimes mistaken for a sick baby’s mother. Finally she was booted out into the cold, germy world.

“Urgent care is more expensive,” I point out repeatedly, sounding more like her tax accountant than her mother.

“No one can replace my pediatrician,” she says.

I email her names of recommended internists that my friends’ children liked. Thyroid disease runs in my family, and I want her to have periodic testing. Months later, when I follow up, she responds, “I once tried to book a physical with a doctor using their online portal, but they never responded.”

“Then call,” I suggest.

For a generation feeding on the immediacy of texts and a predilection for not planning ahead, urgent care is as easy as running to the grocery store for a bottle of Advil. Except for emergencies, private doctors’ visits often require the patience of booking months ahead of time. Besides, millennials are still young enough to believe they’re immortal and won’t need medical attention.

After her 25th birthday dinner, my daughter was hit with a virulent case of food poisoning. She didn’t have a doctor to call in the middle of the night, so I became her virtual nurturer. She texted me from the floor of her bathroom, unsure if she should go to the emergency room or if she could survive the misery until morning. I Googled hospitals near her apartment, and I even considered taking a cab across the river to rescue her — which she declined, between moans. I wished I could still cure her with Pedialyte ice pops.

The next morning she ordered over-the-counter remedies from an online delivery service. When she recovered, I told her again, “Get your own internist.”

She still hasn’t.

She’s not alone, according to a Washington Post article by Sandra G. Boodman. Boodman reports results from surveys by the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Employee Benefit Research Institute: 26 to 33 percent of millennials do not have an ongoing relationship with a primary doctor — twice as high as people age 50 to 64.

This is a stark generational pattern. Millennials have been raised on the speed and convenience of online shopping and banking, yet their parents respected and trusted longtime general practitioners as our holistic healers and advisers. Today, many millennials rely on fragmented health care by dashing into an urgent care center for one symptom: the flu or a respiratory infection. Ideally, though, a doctor who is familiar with a patient’s background and medical history will personalize care, looking beyond the one symptom that brought you to seek medical care.

“Regardless of how healthy you are, you need someone who knows you,” Michael Munger told Boodman. President of the American Academy of Family Physicians, Munger believes it’s best to find a doctor who knows you before you have a health crisis.

Our millennial children formed a relationship with their pediatricians, often at birth. As young adults, they must navigate health care by themselves, in a complex and sometimes uncompassionate landscape. My daughter realizes she will not replace her trusted tenure with her pediatrician, so she figures she might as well just go to urgent care. Everything is as impermanent as an Instagram story, even doctors.

When we’re most vulnerable — feeling ill or fearing something serious could be wrong — we also feel most unnerved. And alone. I’ve had five internists for various reasons: retirement, insurance plan dropped, doctor switched to an expensive concierge practice, and most recently, I grew tired of waiting an hour beyond my appointment time for my doctor of 20 years who was so busy he no longer seemed thorough. Long-term relationships between a doctor and a patient are not guaranteed anymore.

I’ll always long for a house call from a kind, gentle doctor who doesn’t seem rushed or bothered that they had to come out at night and who, just by opening their black satchel bag, assures me that everything will be all right. Since that person no longer exists, I’ve had to readjust my expectations and adapt.

My daughter, however, can’t imagine a rotary phone or a doctor’s house call. It’s futile to keep nagging her to orchestrate her health care the way I feel is best. I can point the way, but I can’t make her take the medicine. I hope she finds someone she can rely on and trust. Ultimately, navigating today’s complex health system and taking responsibility for her own well-being is her decision. And I have to accept it might be different from mine.

Candy Schulman is a writer whose essays have appeared in many publications. Follow her on twitter @candyschulman.

