Working in a high-end kitchen was a long shot, given that his culinary experience was largely confined to cooking paella and gumbo for Grateful Dead fans during music festivals decades ago. But his longtime wife, Julianne Glatz, had passed away from a pulmonary embolism in 2016, driving home the idea that we all have a limited time on Earth.

Glatz somehow convinced a few local high-end restaurants to allow him to volunteer as an apprentice during the dinner shift after he was finished seeing patients for the day.

“I’d get off work at 4, then go to work again until 11 at night,” he said. “It was hard work, but it made me even more passionate about cooking.”

After pulling this double shift for six months, he decided he wanted to “concentrate on what I loved,” he said.

On a lark, he applied to the swanky Oklahoma City restaurant Nonesuch when he saw an opening for a line cook. Nonesuch, a restaurant he followed online, had risen to national fame when it was named “America’s Best New Restaurant” in 2018 by Bon Appétit magazine.

“I sent off my résumé but thought there was no way they would hire me,” he said. “My résumé had seven pages of dental experience and half a page of cooking experience. I was shocked when they emailed that they were intrigued by my career arc and invited me for a two-day interview.”

On the first day of his tryout, Glatz was asked to deep-fry a batch of bison testicles — better known by brave gourmands as Rocky Mountain oysters.

“I rolled them in rice flour, dipped them in tempura batter and fried them up six at a time,” Glatz recalled. “But I screwed up the first batch. To my shock, they still offered me the job.”

As 2018 ended, Glatz officially closed shop and exchanged his lab coat for a chef’s jacket when Nonesuch hired him to create edible works of art for the restaurant’s acclaimed 10-course tasting menu. Everything on the seasonal menu, from bison to beets, was from Oklahoma.

“My first day on the job was pretty rough because there was a presumption of me coming in with some skills and knowledge since I’d worked in some high-end restaurants,” Glatz said. “Suddenly, I was faced with challenges like making a green bean emulsion. I thought, ‘How in the heck do I do that?’”

Thankfully, he said, he was able to fill in his training gaps by watching cooking videos on YouTube.

“Everybody else in the kitchen is in their 20s and 30s, so it was a novelty for people to see an old guy with long gray hair who has ‘doctor’ in front of his name bring out the dishes,” he said. “I had many emotional struggles to begin with. After a successful and lucrative career as a dentist, to find myself in an arena where I wasn’t the smartest kid in the class was a bit rough.”

There were many times, Glatz said, when he came home after working from 11 a.m. to midnight feeling exhausted and down.

“It was more than self-amusement to me, but I confess that part of me wanted to prove I could do a young man’s job and still be standing with my 26-year-old co-workers,” he said. “On days when it was hard, I just tried to do better the next day. I’ve never worked so hard in my life, but I love it. I’m a completely different person now in my level of happiness.”

Two weeks before moving to Oklahoma City last April, he and longtime friend Ann Shaffer Glatz were married at Elizabeth, a Chicago farm-to-table restaurant where Glatz had volunteered several times to cook for chef Iliana Regan. Glatz prepared the wedding dinner himself: Provençal lamb stew, cassoulet, ratatouille, macaroni and cheese, and a lemon wedding cake with lavender icing.

After the wedding, the newlyweds loaded up what they call their “Bertha Bus” — a converted school bus with “Make America Kind Again” painted on the sides — and headed for the Great Plains.

Next month, he and Ann will pack up their belongings again and head deep into the Hiawatha National Forest in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to live in their renovated school bus for seven months and help chef Regan run the acclaimed Milkweed Inn, a seasonal restaurant with a menu based on ingredients picked from the forest, such as mushrooms, nuts and berries.

As Glatz prepares to say goodbye to Oklahoma, his younger co-workers have been reflecting on their time with the dentist-turned-culinarian.

“We hold ourselves to an extremely high standard at Nonesuch, and Peter is here to remind us of the things that are ultimately important,” said Chad Luman, general manager of Nonesuch. “He makes us realize that there are, of course, easier and better-paying professions, but to be a part of something like this is extremely special.”

“We will miss Chef Peter terribly when he leaves for his next adventure,” Luman added. “His kindness and wisdom is a welcomed breath of fresh air in the restaurant.”

His feelings about leaving are mutual, Glatz said, but he has now discovered that he has a new mission.

“I want to inspire people my age to take advantage of this time instead of putting yourself out to pasture and winding down,” he said. “Now is the time to do whatever the heck you want.”

