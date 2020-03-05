Chanel was banal. And if this collection had come from almost any other fashion house, it would elicit little more than a shrug. But this is a $10 billion, iconic French label -- one that is not part of a luxury conglomerate. It’s the house that Coco built and the one that Karl Lagerfeld ushered into popular culture. Since his death last year, the collection has been directed by Virginie Viard, his longtime righthand.

The proportions were dowdy; the silhouettes were unflattering; the colors were Pepto pink and institutional green. To use the language of old-fashioned department stores, it had the look of main-floor, coordinated separates. You know those styles; they’re tucked away in a poorly lit section of some emporium -- over by the rugs. They’re familiar but not modern. They’re just never quite right.

Will the new Chanel be a source of heartbreak for its legion of obsessives? The fans poured into the show at the Grand Palais Tuesday morning, filing past the ushers who checked for their name in a digital log, inspected their passports and X-rayed all those Chanel bags -- tens of thousands of dollars worth of little quilted gems rolling by on a grimy conveyor belt.

They fans came wearing the full designer kit -- head-to-toe Chanel-egance. One woman even gerry-rigged a camellia-embellished face mask to cover her mouth and nose because one does what one can to remain Chanel-tastic when facing a pandemic. And what did they get for their enthusiasm?

Trousers unbuttoned along a diagonal from the knee down. Others were more like break-away pants that opened up along the side seams. An ascot was tucked into a bandeau top, recalling the way an inelegant businessman sometimes tucks his tie into his shirt to prevent it from falling into his soup. Perfectly fine trousers turned into pirate’s pantaloons once they were tucked into leaden mid-calf boots. Giant gold buttons adorned everything.

To her credit, Viard included a larger model in her lineup. One. Which is one more than the house has historically hired. So there’s that. She wore what appeared to be a black velour tracksuit. So unfortunately there’s that, too.

This is Viard’s second big ready-to-wear show. It takes time to find one’s footing, even for designers such as Viard who have a history with the house. This sophomore stumble is a reminder that successions -- along with revivals -- are one of the most challenging exercises for fashion houses. They require walking in another person’s shoes while simultaneously altering them to fit.

It’s rarer to find young upstarts building their own brand. So what a delight to meet Thebe Magugu, the winner of the 2019 LVMH Prize. Based in Johannesburg and with plans to remain there and grow his business, Magugu broadens the fashion conversation with a collection that brings an intriguing blend of retro cool and dignified formality to the fore. His work provides evidence -- as if that were necessary - for why fashion conglomerates would do well to look beyond the usual suspects in the usual places when they seek creative talent.

No matter a company’s size or legacy, this was a week fraught with tension because of the coronavirus. In the near term, the focus was on hand sanitizer, face masks, body temperature checks and awkwardly aborted handshakes and cheek kisses. Looking ahead, Gucci, Prada and Ralph Lauren have already cancelled big promotional events scheduled for the coming months. Supply chains are in jeopardy and the industry’s country-hopping executives have been grounded.

But for now, there is fashion. Some of it expressive of our fears; some of it an antidote to them. There are blazers with strong shoulders, roomy trousers, tweeds and houndstooth and argyle, crinkly satin gowns, ecclesiastical dresses, dystopian cloaks and platform shoes. Lots and lots of platform shoes.

There’s also poetry and heroics. Time-travel and aardvarks. And on the list of recent succession stories, Valentino represents one of the industry’s biggest creative paydays. Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrates modesty without turning it into a manifesto, welcomes diversity as a creative imperative as much as a social responsibility and revels in color. Usually.

The fall collection is black. Not all black, but mostly black with sparks of red and emerald and floral rainbows. But within that dark palette are gradations of inkiness, an abundance of texture and compelling silhouettes. A black leather coat is composed of hundreds of individual leather petals that swirl into full blooms. A simply cut black dress is enlivened with black and white photo prints of flowers on the skirt.

Piccioli has built a 21st century Valentino without ever losing sight of what originally catapulted the brand to success. It was never a particular cut; it was never the so-called Valentino red. It was poetry and the idea that beauty can be a way of life.

Alexander McQueen has become Sarah Burton’s Alexander McQueen. The collection continues to spring from its roots in Great Britain but instead of expressing an interior monologue in the manner of its namesake, Burton faces outward; she pushes the region’s history out into the world. For fall, she highlights the craftsmanship of Wales, and one of her most striking suits takes its patchwork design from an antique tailor’s quilt installed at its St. Fagans National Museum of History.

She builds women up -- not into myths but into real-world heroes who attain that stature simply by moving through their days with optimism, determination and body confidence.

But what of designers who have crafted their aesthetic without having to worry about someone else’s legacy? Joseph Altuzarra, who moved his runway presentations from New York to Paris, where he was born, has blossomed here. The collection he showed Saturday afternoon was quietly, simply beautiful. His floral dresses caressed the body; his jackets, with their wide neckline, elegantly framed the face; his crinkly satin skirts and dresses were perfectly balanced between sophistication and ease. And his feather-adorned slides make heels look utterly obsolete.

This city can be daunting for any designer, but for those who can bear up under the spotlight, that light can spark growth. Altuzarra’s fall collection bubbled with the sure-footed belief that fashion doesn’t have to be a brain-twister in order to be exhilarating.

Thom Browne’s creativity was loosed in this city -- almost to his detriment. The American designer has sometimes become so enamored with the possibility of an idea that he has been unyielding in realizing it, even when it meant that his models were left teetering atop vertiginous heels. Happily, there were no such distracting indulgences at his Sunday afternoon show. Models walked in pairs dressed in matching, elegantly-tailored and appliquéd variations on prep school jackets, skirts and overcoats. One boy, one girl, dressed exactly alike.

They carried animal handbags -- artful leather replicas of a vast menagerie of critters from aardvarks to walruses. When the last pair of models disappeared from sight, they all re-emerged in a final parade. But they had re-matched and were holding hands -- humans marching two-by-two, loving who they love, finding kinship with their opposites.

By the final show of the week, there was a palpable sense of relief. Concerns surrounding the coronavirus were just the latest layer of angst in an industry trying to grapple with its role in climate change, with diversity, with its place in the culture. Designer Stella McCartney, whose company was founded on the idea that fashion could thrive while also being environmentally conscious and animal friendly, had given guests a reason to feel a bit better about this polluting industry. She promised a carbon-neutral show and folks in fuzzy animal suits greeted guests with a tree that they were encouraged to take home and plant.

But it was Nicolas Ghesquière’s collection for Louis Vuitton that put the week’s stresses in perspective. He reminded guests that fashion doesn’t reflect a single, discrete moment in time, but reflects who we have become over the course of it. We are part of a continuum.

Under a tent in the courtyard of the Louvre and against a backdrop of characters in historical attire, models marched out in modern swing skirts, parachute trousers, sparkly dresses and leather jackets. The past is ever present; the future is bright. This moment will pass.

