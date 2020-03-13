Barb’s prediction may have seemed harsh, but by Friday, she was proved prophetic. Peter announced via Instragam that he and Madison had broken up. “Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” Peter wrote in a caption accompanying a somber photo of himself standing alone. “Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

As Peter’s season of the Bachelor wound down, he introduced his family to his final two women: Hannah Ann and Madison. His mother, especially, preferred Hannah Ann, calling her an “angel on Earth.” Madison is far more religious than Peter, and because of their different lifestyles, his family doubted their relationship would work. Peter proposed to Hannah Ann, though they broke off their engagement in the months that followed, partially because the Bachelor still professed to have feelings for Madison. During the finale, Madison and Peter appeared onstage together, acknowledging that though they both had a lot to heal from, they would try to resume their relationship.

A few days later, that possibility was dead.

At about the same time that Peter posted his announcement on Instagram, so did Madison. “As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things,” she wrote in a caption below an image of them onstage together.

All the drama on Tuesday night’s “After the Final Rose” was focused on Barb. Throughout the episode, there was a cutout of her real-time reactions, and she did not hold back when asked what she thought of Peter’s final two choices. Peter made clear he would make his own decisions and not let his family dictate his love life. The next day, the dating app Plenty of Fish coined the term “Barbing,” to describe when a parent interferes in their child’s love life, pushing them to make decisions based on their own preferences.

Peter’s breakup announcement also included kind words about his ex-fiance, Hannah Ann, saying she “set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago" with how she handled their breakup. "You are such a strong, confident woman, and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best.”

Meanwhile on Hannah Ann’s Instagram, she posted an image of herself in a brown bomber jacket, flight goggles in hand, an obvious homage to Peter’s occupation as a pilot. Her caption: “Flyin’ solo … no turbulence accepted.”