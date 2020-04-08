The list could go on and on. I have worried as American mothers do, as a twisted marker of my love and education and commitment, but I have mostly worried as a buffer against the unimaginable. My worry is an enormous pile of trivialities thrown up against a flimsy door, at which heartbreak stands, always knocking. I believe, like so many people with anxiety believe, that if I simply worry enough the bad thing won’t happen. I worry to keep the world out.

And then suddenly the world breaks down the door and storms our lives: We are in Oaxaca, Mexico, visiting family in my husband’s mountain village, and we get word that my university has closed and my daughter’s school has closed. We see images of catastrophe in Italy. Soaring death tolls. The virus is spreading, our country has not done enough to prepare, it is all breaking down. Get home quickly, my parents urge us, they might close the border. A week after we return, it closes.

A strange thing happens on the flight home: I feel no anxiety. Normally, I am a mess on flights. I shudder and go pale and cold at the slightest bump, I dread the ping of the fasten seat belt sign. I feel I might throw up the entire time. But this time, even on the tiny flight from Oaxaca to Mexico City that banks steeply over the mountains, I feel no fear, just gratitude. Thank goodness I am alive. Thank goodness I am on this plane. Look at the purple volcano. The clouds. The sunset. The giddy group of cheerleaders in the Atlanta airport mowing down Chick-fil-A in matching sweatpants. Thank you. Wow.

In the weeks that follow, like most people I know, I am often overwhelmed by paralyzing and terrible fear. I feel physically sick at the news. I can barely bring myself to stand up at times. People I know get sick; people my husband knows die. It is unthinkable, unspeakable, incomprehensible. And as fear rages my body like a wildfire I simultaneously experience something very strange: all of my anxiety disappears. I could not care less about sunscreen. About the chipping paint on the pot in the backyard. About my daughter’s pajama pants. All of it seems ridiculous, laughable even.

In the new fear I see my anxiety for what it is: a small, petty, narrow illusion of control, which I pretend can keep me and my family safe, but which only suffocates the perspective and expansiveness that make life worth living. No manner of researching and planning and preventing and knowing, of modulating screen time and stimulating social-emotional development and consuming superfoods and encouraging free play with natural wooden blocks can do away with human fragility and the fact that everything I love might be taken away from me in an instant. So many of us drown in these details and lose sight of what becomes exquisitely clear now: What matters is so much larger than that, impossible to truly control or comprehend or manage or organize, a gift to be cherished by giving up.

I think back to the horrible, unforgettable night my mother-in-law died. My daughter had just turned 2. My husband and I had no child care then. He had gotten the news that his mother was very sick after a blood transfusion for leukemia. It didn’t sound good. He wanted some time, so Elena and I went to the nearby public pool. It is set in Schenley Park, up against the woods. Behind it, sunflowers grow bright and wild in a small meadow. My daughter loves the water and spent hours jumping in, climbing out, jumping in. We went home, and I put her to bed.

My husband got the news around 10 or 11. He was screaming, pounding the floor with his fists. I felt the gravity of it in my body, a strange almost interstellar knowledge, very old and very mysterious and yet fundamental, like dust from the Big Bang. This is grief. Our daughter woke up. We fed her ice cream. She sat at the kitchen table, eating Ben and Jerry’s chocolate chip cookie dough, while my husband wept on the floor. I felt numb and also profoundly awake.

I saw in that instant how silly, how sad, how small all of my worry was. None of that mattered. He would fly back to Mexico and help dig his mother’s grave. He would hold his siblings and they would sob together. How tiny our lives are, how insignificant, how precious.

I knew that then. But I slowly forgot it. The illusion of control crept back in. The perspective faded, darkening at the edges, narrowing into the everyday need to do things just so according to all the medical and social and cultural dogma and my own rigorous sense of pride and responsibility as a parent. But with coronavirus, it has come back, the most ironic gift: real fear that demonstrates how little anxiety matters, what a waste it is.

Anxiety, Rollo May says in his landmark work “The Meaning of Anxiety,” is a “profoundly irrational phenomena.” It thrives on the unknown, the unreal, the far-fetched. It diminishes in the face of actual threat. In his book “My Age of Anxiety,” Scott Stossel talks about how Jewish people who were deeply anxious before the Holocaust completely shed their anxiety during the horrors of their internment.

It is tragically funny how flimsy anxiety is; how one day it seems it’s the only thing keeping us safe, it must be obeyed and appeased like an angry whimsical God, and the next day it’s this pathetic laughable clown shooed away with a single wave.

The other night, after reading about New York City’s hospitals being inundated by coronavirus patients, I lay down in bed with my husband and daughter. She’d woken up about an hour after he’d put her down, and she insisted we all sleep together. Lying there, in the heat of our bodies, I had the sense of standing on the edge of the abyss.

For many women, becoming a mother is the first time they will experience a profound grief: not necessarily for an actual loss, but for an awareness of how real and how possible and how shattering loss could be. I had been with my husband for nearly 10 years by the time we had a child, and married for four, but never had I experienced the almost unbearable sensation of fragility I felt after our girl was born. The feeling that I could lose everything, and that I would not know how to survive that loss. The feeling that my life is so short, so random, so unknowable, and that it will end. That I cannot truly control anything.

And at the same time, I am braver than I had ever thought possible; not the kind of bravery we usually recognize, the jumping-out-of-planes or eating-scorpions kind, but the bravery of opening myself up to the strongest and most difficult kind of love. To be a mother is to live between this bravery and a terrifying vulnerability — without shutting down, without giving in to anxiety.

Love is so very close to loss. To live in these times, with this fear, is to feel this truth, to give into it. To find softness in it. To lie there in bed feeling my daughter’s small feet, big enough now for roller-skates, still so tender with their delicate arches. To lie in bed opening myself up to how much I love my family and how terrible it would be to lose them and how little I can do other than breathe here in this night, its closeness, its warmth, its quiet. To accept the gift that is this fear, its realness that shows how unreal so much of our lives can be, consumed in productivity and control, in illusions and false promises.