Instead, the four women — part of a medical portfolio — have been elevated. The celebrities in the magazine, by comparison, have been diminished.

The medical personnel aren’t on the cover. Turning a doctor into a cover star — as a sort of stand-in for the entire profession — seems trite and unfair. The work of these professionals is heroic, but to transform them into symbols would do them a disservice as humans. The nurses and doctors are not interchangeable; they shouldn’t be portrayed as an anonymous wall of defense. They’re extraordinary but they’re not unbreakable.

The cover consists of an Irving Penn photograph of a rose, a reference to the fashion industry’s Common Thread initiative to aid financially strapped businesses but also a nod to optimism. It’s the first time the magazine has had a still-life on the cover in some 50 years. Photographing a model or celebrity would have been a high logistical hurdle. A fashion shoot is a collaborative effort and social distancing makes that impossible. Besides, what person could fully express the complexity of this moment? Who would even want to try? Italian Vogue’s April issue was a blank white page in honor of the white coats of the medical professionals. But it was also emblematic of a vast nothingness, an unknown future or, perhaps, a clean slate of possibility.

Penn’s rose is striking because it’s not one that’s in full, extravagant bloom. It’s a recalcitrant flower, one that’s been a bit stubborn about revealing its beauty. Its prickly leaves are in sharp focus, a hint of tawny age is at its base. The brutality of nature is captured along with its glory. Penn’s image expresses a balance that exists in the wild but that’s harder to find in the world of artifice.

Instead of pages filled with celebrities in aspirational frocks, the magazine is, as executive editor Taylor Antrim describes it, “a single visual statement” distinguished mostly by at-home portraits and self-portraits of artists, models, designers and actors. The most moving of these are the ones in which nature or New York’s urbanscape stands in for the person, or the portrait becomes an exercise in creativity rather than performed fame. Cindy Sherman’s submission, a two-faced close-up, is of a piece with her long-standing exploration of imagined characters.

But mostly, the boldface names have provided images that rely on their own fame as the singular point of interest. Kim Kardashian West’s picture with her children could be any of her Instagram posts. Actress Florence Pugh is photographed cooking. How charming is that? I suppose it depends on how much one liked “Little Women” and how challenging one personally finds cooking. Celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz is shown doing the wash in a white utility room with perfectly placed splashes of red: the jugs of detergent up high, her plaid pajamas at center, the tumble of red laundry on the floor and in the sea grass basket.

This is not to criticize the people who simply did their assigned homework. It’s recognizing the value of celebrity has been diminished by the collective understanding that while we are all in this together, some of us are going to come out of it much more intact than others. A picture that underscores the idea that celebrities are just like paycheck-to-paycheck workers no longer feels like innocent hyperbole. It’s a hurtful lie.

The celebrity portfolio is separate from the medical one, which was a rush, accomplished in less than a week — an eternity in digital time but a nanosecond for a monthly print publication.

The four women — Tanzania Johnson, Jennifer Ratcliff, Cindy Dagsaan and Patricia Riley — were photographed by Ethan James Green outside the Javits Center on the West Side of Manhattan, where a temporary hospital has been set up. (An expanded portfolio is online.) They are photographed in their scrubs and work gear and, in one case, Air Force fatigues. Because they’re wearing medical masks, only their eyes are visible. It’s a challenge to a photographer to capture a sense of a person with all the restrictions of social distancing, but these eyes are eloquent.

Johnson’s face is tightly framed. We see her almost poreless skin, her finely shaped brows and her delicate pearl earrings. Her expression is full of intention and self-awareness. Her focused confidence is reassuring. Ratcliff, a colonel and orthopedic surgeon, looks off into the distance. Her brow is furrowed as if what she sees or envisions has her racked with worry but still her posture is erect and unflinching.

Dagsaan is looking at the camera but her body is positioned to walk away. Her pose evokes urgency. Finally, Riley’s New York State Department of Health golf shirt is rumpled. It’s a too big and supremely generic. She’s a governmental institution made human. A black hair elastic hangs from her wrist, as if she shook out her hair just before the portrait. Her nails are painted to match her shirt. That little bit of fashion resonates more than head-to-toe haute couture ever could in this moment. God bless a home manicure.

Fashion magazines traffic in superficiality, but their most provocative images, the ones that demand more than a glance, express some truth below the glitter. The best pictures don’t diminish our need for a light coating of varnish, they help us understand how protective it can be.

These publications have a lot to wrestle with right now, the least of which is their own financial viability as the economy that supports them staves off ruin. What do you fill the pages with when collections aren’t being produced, stores are closed, advertising has dried up and no one really wants to see pictures of celebrities primping in borrowed clothes?

The best that magazines can do is to begin with forthright reality. And just enough gloss to see us through.