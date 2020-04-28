This guide has been updated.

We already know the bad news: Bored kids, harried parents, days when time slows to a standstill. And after being out of school buildings since mid-March in many places, kids are now staring at 10 or more weeks of summer, without even the structure of online school activities. Many in-person camps are canceled. And even for the camps that are open, parents may be hesitant to send their kids into a swarm of peers where social distancing guidelines will be difficult to enforce or quickly forgotten. But here’s the good news: Museums, libraries, arts organizations, private companies, celebrities and many others are creating online content for kids or offering free access to existing resources. Many more online portals and entertaining apps have been with us all along but never seemed more relevant.

To give parents a sense of what’s out there, we compiled resources in 10 categories: reading, education, travel, mental wellness, music, art, physical activity, theater and dance, languages and entertainment. Then, as it became clear that we were in for a full summer of canceled activities and open schedules, we went back on the hunt for virtual camps and free resources that can help kids get outside and try something different, away from the screens that have in many cases consumed them since schools closed their doors.

So don’t just sit there — give geocaching a go, sign up for weekly outdoor activity guides, learn how to wrap a mummy, take a virtual train ride, conjugate Spanish verbs or watch a Metropolitan Opera performance. Just because time is at a standstill doesn’t mean you have to be.

Don’t see your go-to resource? We will be periodically updating this list; feel free to leave recommendations in the comments.

Summer fun

Nature Cat’s Great Outdoors app , based on the PBS Kids series “Nature Cat,” is updated daily with adventures geared to help kids explore nature, with tools to record and share their observations. The app works with iPads, iPhones, Android tablets and phones, and Kindle tablets.

, based on the PBS Kids series “Nature Cat,” is updated daily with adventures geared to help kids explore nature, with tools to record and share their observations. The app works with iPads, iPhones, Android tablets and phones, and Kindle tablets. Illustrator Wendy MacNaughton, known for illustrating Samin Nosrat’s “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” is hosting a virtual art camp called Draw Together Camp , with drawing classes at 1 p.m. Eastern Mondays and Thursdays on her Instagram page. Every week she will have a new topic related to the outdoors. Past classes are on YouTube.

, with drawing classes at 1 p.m. Eastern Mondays and Thursdays on her Instagram page. Every week she will have a new topic related to the outdoors. Past classes are on YouTube. Active for Life , a Canadian nonprofit organization, has created lists of fun seasonal activities for kids of all ages this summer, including sprinkler games, DIY obstacle courses and more.

, a Canadian nonprofit organization, has created lists of fun seasonal activities for kids of all ages this summer, including sprinkler games, DIY obstacle courses and more. Geocaching, which uses GPS coordinates to lead users to containers hidden all over the world, is an easy, free and socially distanced activity parents and kids can do together this summer. Use this official app to download cache sites and start hunting.

which uses GPS coordinates to lead users to containers hidden all over the world, is an easy, free and socially distanced activity parents and kids can do together this summer. Use this official app to download cache sites and start hunting. Similar to geocaching, letterboxing involves following directions to hidden boxes at locations across the United States and around the world. Check out the letterboxing community at AtlasQuest.com for information about getting started and box locations.

involves following directions to hidden boxes at locations across the United States and around the world. Check out the letterboxing community at AtlasQuest.com for information about getting started and box locations. Camp Tinkergarten is providing eight weeks’ worth of free activities for kids of various ages, from babies through elementary school. Registration is needed to access instructions for themed outdoor activities, a trail map where your child can track their progress through the summer, book recommendations and more.

is providing eight weeks’ worth of free activities for kids of various ages, from babies through elementary school. Registration is needed to access instructions for themed outdoor activities, a trail map where your child can track their progress through the summer, book recommendations and more. Many in-person camps have been canceled this year, so Common Sense Media has created this list of virtual summer camps for kids ages 4 and up, including programs for teenagers as well as kids with disabilities or medical issues. There is a fee for some camps, but there are many free options.

has created this list of virtual summer camps for kids ages 4 and up, including programs for teenagers as well as kids with disabilities or medical issues. There is a fee for some camps, but there are many free options. Kids who have summer writing requirements for school or who are looking to share their pandemic experiences with peers should check out The Kids Write , a free site run by a mom and writer who lives in Ottawa. Kids can submit their writing about life during the pandemic to have it published on the site, and they can read what other kids are sharing.

, a free site run by a mom and writer who lives in Ottawa. Kids can submit their writing about life during the pandemic to have it published on the site, and they can read what other kids are sharing. The U.S. Botanic Garden at Home is offering free online resources for adults and kids of all ages while the facility is closed. Options include virtual tours, photos and videos of how the garden is changing through the growing season, coloring sheets and kid-friendly plant lessons and activities, cooking demonstrations and more.

Reading

Disappearing into a good book is a welcome escape from the stress and chaos of daily life — even when there isn’t a pandemic. Reading is beneficial for people in all age groups, but it’s essential for children: It develops and strengthens vocabulary, social and emotional intelligence, curiosity, memory, concentration and brain function. Happily, numerous organizations are offering free worksheets, games and exercises to help budding readers build basic skills. Kids eager to tell their own stories can join children’s authors’ free writing classes. And for those times when parents need a break (or a great story), kids can join librarians, authors and actors for recorded story times or dive into a wealth of free audiobook links.

Education

Ever since schools started closing amid the coronavirus crisis, the Internet has exploded with videos, educational apps and documentaries to help kids learn (and help parents get some work done). But before jumping into the world of wonderful online resources, home-schooling experts recommend taking a breath. Create the kind of environment, schedule and home life that can best balance your responsibilities with peaceful learning. And then pick one, two or three of these vetted resources that you think will match your kids’ interests and educational needs.

Pre-K through elementary:

PBS Kids provides games, activities and tips for emotions and self-awareness, social skills, character, literacy, math, science and arts for ages 2 through 8.

provides games, activities and tips for emotions and self-awareness, social skills, character, literacy, math, science and arts for ages 2 through 8. Education.com : Worksheets have their place. Print what might help you get through a conference call for prekindergarten and elementary school kids: dot-to-dots, handwriting practice, math equations, geography quizzes, color-by-numbers and more. The site also offers online games and guided lesson plans.

Worksheets have their place. Print what might help you get through a conference call for prekindergarten and elementary school kids: dot-to-dots, handwriting practice, math equations, geography quizzes, color-by-numbers and more. The site also offers online games and guided lesson plans. Mystery Science is offering a starter list of K-5 science classes free, without requiring users to sign up or log in.

is offering a starter list of K-5 science classes free, without requiring users to sign up or log in. SplashLearn invites kids to grow the math skills learned in kindergarten through fifth grade with an app full of math games. The iPhone and iPad app provides parents with weekly report cards and costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year; the PC version is free.

invites kids to grow the math skills learned in kindergarten through fifth grade with an app full of math games. The iPhone and iPad app provides parents with weekly report cards and costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year; the PC version is free. Young Writer’s Blueprint gives kids the opportunity to beef up their creative writing skills through this short course taught by author Alice Kuipers.

gives kids the opportunity to beef up their creative writing skills through this short course taught by author Alice Kuipers. Scholastic Story Starters are creative prompts to help kids get started with writing. They include options in adventure, science fiction and fantasy.

are creative prompts to help kids get started with writing. They include options in adventure, science fiction and fantasy. The National Wildlife Federation’s Ranger Rick site offers free, online nature-themed kids’ activities (games, videos, crafts) and access to monthly educators’ guides.

site offers free, online nature-themed kids’ activities (games, videos, crafts) and access to monthly educators’ guides. The Washington Nationals are providing free online activities to help kids in grades 1 through 6 with reading, STEM skills and staying physically active. Baseball-themed activities include practicing a pitching stance and calculating a fielding percentage.

are providing free online activities to help kids in grades 1 through 6 with reading, STEM skills and staying physically active. Baseball-themed activities include practicing a pitching stance and calculating a fielding percentage. The Washington Post’s very own KidsPost page is full of educational stories, quizzes, contests, galleries and crafting how-tos. Subjects include current events, sports, animals and space. Kids can submit their own weather art for the print page, too.

Pre-K through teens:

Scholastic Learn-at-Home has put together four weeks of resources for grades pre-K through 9, with a theme for each day. For instance, a first-grader might read a story about a spider, watch a video and then draw their own spider. Older grades also get writing prompts.

has put together four weeks of resources for grades pre-K through 9, with a theme for each day. For instance, a first-grader might read a story about a spider, watch a video and then draw their own spider. Older grades also get writing prompts. NatGeo@Home groups together quizzes, videos, science experiments and at-home classroom resources for kids to complete during the week. There are also activities for kids and their parents to do together on the weekends.

groups together quizzes, videos, science experiments and at-home classroom resources for kids to complete during the week. There are also activities for kids and their parents to do together on the weekends. WideOpenSchool , hosted by Common Sense Media, gathers resources from Scholastic, Noggin, Google, YouTube, PBS, National Geographic and more to provide learning in many areas — science, social studies, math, life skills, arts, writing — in an organized fashion for kids in grades pre-K through 12.

, hosted by Common Sense Media, gathers resources from Scholastic, Noggin, Google, YouTube, PBS, National Geographic and more to provide learning in many areas — science, social studies, math, life skills, arts, writing — in an organized fashion for kids in grades pre-K through 12. BrainPOP and BrainPOP Jr. offer lessons via video for the K-12 set on topics that align with state education standards. Games, quizzes and activity instructions then follow. Normally $18.95 (BrainPOP Jr.) or $24.95 (BrainPOP) a month for family plans, BrainPOP is temporarily free.

Elementary through teens:

Tweens and teens:

Travel

These days, our travel is limited by the perimeters of our own neighborhoods. Thankfully, we can still see breathtaking sights in faraway lands, learn about people, animals and cultures around the world and even travel back in time — with a little help from the Internet. Pay a visit to Ellis Island or Colonial Williamsburg, observe wild animals on a national park’s webcam, or ooh over panoramic photographs of far-flung cities and landmarks. You can also sharpen your knowledge of geography or hone your language skills. Whether you want to learn about a country hundreds of miles from your home or explore your own state, here’s a sampler of virtual field trips, tours and classes for those times when a trip around the block just isn’t enough.

Mental wellness

Living through a pandemic can be frightening and frustrating, with the routines of daily life disrupted and coping mechanisms limited by a world on pause. Too much energy, too little space. Too much time, too little to do. And, always, too much scary news. Helping kids understand their emotions and how to manage them is uniquely important during this strange time. The resources listed here will help parents talk with their children about the novel coronavirus, teach relaxation and mindfulness and help make all our emotions a little bit easier to navigate.

Physical activity

Staying fit during the covid-19 crisis is challenging for even the most fitness-focused among us. So, what to do with kids ages 2 to 18, who probably are sitting in front of screens more than ever, who are missing their scheduled sports and activities and who are not used to exercising on their own? We humans need daily exercise. Kids are no exception. They should get a minimum of 60 minutes a day of cardio and strength. Try to mimic the amount of exercise the child gets on a normal day to make sure they stay fit and happy. The general rule for kids’ strength-building is that prepubescent children are safest doing body-weight exercises, such as push-ups and situps, while teenagers can lift weights. Make a plan with your child that focuses on wellness and health above all. This list of fitness resources includes three-minute dance videos, online yoga, ideas for games like hopscotch and indoor balloon volleyball, fitness card games, online youth sports performance videos and much more.

GoNoodle offers videos to get kids moving, including dancing, stretching, running, jumping and more. The channel has an app that’s recommended for kids 5 and up.

offers videos to get kids moving, including dancing, stretching, running, jumping and more. The channel has an app that’s recommended for kids 5 and up. Cosmic Kids Yoga offers free yoga on YouTube for young children ages 3 and up. There are countless classes, from three minutes to three hours, featuring brilliant colors, storytelling (themes: “Frozen,” “Moana” and “Peter Cottontail”), singing and of course yoga with a yogini Jaime Amor.

offers free yoga on YouTube for young children ages 3 and up. There are countless classes, from three minutes to three hours, featuring brilliant colors, storytelling (themes: “Frozen,” “Moana” and “Peter Cottontail”), singing and of course yoga with a yogini Jaime Amor. Adriene Mishler, an Austin-based yoga teacher with 7 million YouTube subscribers, is offering free online yoga classes ranging from 10 minutes to an hour. The classes focus on power flow, basic yoga, meditation and more. Open to all fitness levels and ages but more appropriate for teens than younger kids.

an Austin-based yoga teacher with 7 million YouTube subscribers, is offering free online yoga classes ranging from 10 minutes to an hour. The classes focus on power flow, basic yoga, meditation and more. Open to all fitness levels and ages but more appropriate for teens than younger kids. “ Top 25 At-Home Exercises ” by the American Council on Exercise offers kids of all ages — young ones with the help of an older sibling or parent — a chance to mix and match body-weight drills such as push-ups and situps to create their own workout, which could mean 10 challenging minutes or 40 moderate ones. Each exercise is explained and shown, but once you know them, this potentially is a screen-free option.

by the American Council on Exercise offers kids of all ages — young ones with the help of an older sibling or parent — a chance to mix and match body-weight drills such as push-ups and situps to create their own workout, which could mean 10 challenging minutes or 40 moderate ones. Each exercise is explained and shown, but once you know them, this potentially is a screen-free option. SHAPE America has instructions for an arts and crafts project (you have to create your own deck of fitness cards) that can provide kids with the option of several screen-free games for one to five players. Some games are suitable for young kids and others for middle-schoolers and older. For the youngest kids, this project requires older-sibling or parent involvement.

has instructions for an arts and crafts project (you have to create your own deck of fitness cards) that can provide kids with the option of several screen-free games for one to five players. Some games are suitable for young kids and others for middle-schoolers and older. For the youngest kids, this project requires older-sibling or parent involvement. The YMCA offers dozens of free online videos, both kid-specific and general-public, by YMCA coaches and instructors. The kid- and teen-geared classes are clearly marked, such as “Youth Sports Performance,” which features indoor and outdoor drills to develop overall athleticism and prevent injuries. Some videos require equipment (such as a soccer ball, cones or a fitness band). Videos range from five to 25 minutes.

offers dozens of free online videos, both kid-specific and general-public, by YMCA coaches and instructors. The kid- and teen-geared classes are clearly marked, such as “Youth Sports Performance,” which features indoor and outdoor drills to develop overall athleticism and prevent injuries. Some videos require equipment (such as a soccer ball, cones or a fitness band). Videos range from five to 25 minutes. Emily Coates, a physical therapist with MedStar Health , gives suggestions for screen-free ways families can promote basic fitness (60 minutes a day of aerobic and strength training for children ages 6 to 17) and establish good habits while distance learning, such as building in plenty of physical fitness breaks during the day, including a scheduled recess. Outside activities include Frisbee, catch, tennis, biking, walking, running — all while practicing social distancing and good hand hygiene — and indoor activities include dance parties, Simon Says and Nerf wars.

, gives suggestions for screen-free ways families can promote basic fitness (60 minutes a day of aerobic and strength training for children ages 6 to 17) and establish good habits while distance learning, such as building in plenty of physical fitness breaks during the day, including a scheduled recess. Outside activities include Frisbee, catch, tennis, biking, walking, running — all while practicing social distancing and good hand hygiene — and indoor activities include dance parties, Simon Says and Nerf wars. British fitness trainer Joe Wicks offers free boot camp-style classes for kids on YouTube. The classes, which focus on body-weight exercises, range from five to 15 minutes and are geared toward elementary school-aged kids and younger. He also has many non-kid workouts that would be suitable for teenagers.

offers free boot camp-style classes for kids on YouTube. The classes, which focus on body-weight exercises, range from five to 15 minutes and are geared toward elementary school-aged kids and younger. He also has many non-kid workouts that would be suitable for teenagers. Fitness Blender is a free online workout platform for adults that features mostly body-weight exercises. There are more than 500 workouts — focusing on specific muscle groups, cardio, flexibility — and is appropriate for teens with the exception of a couple of videos geared toward kids.

is a free online workout platform for adults that features mostly body-weight exercises. There are more than 500 workouts — focusing on specific muscle groups, cardio, flexibility — and is appropriate for teens with the exception of a couple of videos geared toward kids. Nike Training Club is an app that offers close to 200 free workouts ranging from 15 to 60 minutes and covering HIIT training, weightlifting, yoga and more. It is designed for tech-comfortable and self-motivated adults but can be suitable for high schoolers.

Music

The signature sound of this pandemic may be that of a delivery truck slowing down in front of your house, but thanks to the wealth of free material available online, there’s plenty more melodious music out there. On any given day, you can hear chamber musicians play Schumann at the Lincoln Center, catch a Metropolitan Opera performance of Bizet’s “Carmen” or listen to field recordings of Mississippi Delta bluesmen at the Smithsonian Institution. Or you can learn to make your own music: There are sites that will teach you to play guitar, read music and compose your own songs — or symphonies. Music is the mood-altering drug we could all use a little more of right now. So bring that package inside, pop on a Spotify playlist and take a quick turn around the block to “Walking on Sunshine.”

Art

If there’s any silver lining to this pandemic, it’s the jaw-dropping creativity demonstrated by the quarantined and isolated around the world. Art teachers are live-streaming drawing classes while decked out in art history-themed costumes. Housebound art lovers have re-created favorite paintings with common household objects. Illustrators are turning to the symbols of the outbreak — toilet paper, hand sanitizer — with a fresh artistic eye. Children can join in the creative fervor with free coloring sheets, online classes and games, and digital museum tours.

Theater and dance

It has been said that all the world’s a stage — but what to do when the world has contracted to the size of your living room? Never fear, there are online resources that make it possible to expand your child’s knowledge of theater without leaving home. While live theater and dance performances are on hold, why not encourage kids to swap the role of spectator for that of performer? Or tap the dramatic potential of self-quarantine? How about learning what goes on behind the scenes of a theatrical production? The resources listed here include tutorials in beginning ballet, exercises for budding playwrights and courses in the history of drama.

Languages

While kids are geographically grounded, learning a new language is a great way for them to explore an unfamiliar culture without leaving home. Parents can pair introductory lessons with virtual city tours or foreign-language children’s programming to make it more fun. Most of the resources here require only a few minutes each day and include skill-building options such as worksheets, audio, video and even games.

Duolingo is a free language learning app and website that only requires a few minutes a day, and it offers a premium service for a fee.

is a free language learning app and website that only requires a few minutes a day, and it offers a premium service for a fee. Gallaudet University offers free American Sign Language classes online, where you can track progress with a dashboard.

offers free American Sign Language classes online, where you can track progress with a dashboard. Education.com offers free printable workbook pages in Hindi, Spanish, French, Chinese, Japanese, German, Russian, Arabic and American Sign Language for kids in preschool through fifth grade.

offers free printable workbook pages in Hindi, Spanish, French, Chinese, Japanese, German, Russian, Arabic and American Sign Language for kids in preschool through fifth grade. ESL Video offers free videos, quizzes, lessons and more for those learning English, as well as a virtual exchange with a language teacher.

offers free videos, quizzes, lessons and more for those learning English, as well as a virtual exchange with a language teacher. The Memrise app allows users to learn a language through interactive games and videos featuring native speakers.

app allows users to learn a language through interactive games and videos featuring native speakers. The French Experiment offers free online French lessons, children’s stories in French and course reviews for those learning to speak French.

offers free online French lessons, children’s stories in French and course reviews for those learning to speak French. Basho & Friends is offering a free three-month subscription to its Spanish language-learning resources, which make use of songs and music videos, to aid families with distance learning during the coronavirus school closures.

Entertainment

Time — considered a precious commodity just months ago — is the one thing kids have in abundance right now. How to stave off the inevitable declarations of boredom? The suggestions gathered here include the practical (housebound kids may as well learn their way around the kitchen) and the whimsical (there has never been a better time to make an origami frog). Amid the vicissitudes of remote learning, kids need downtime and so do their frazzled parents: Time to start journaling, catch a science podcast — or just keep a play date with Elmo.

