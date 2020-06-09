The city has felt at once upside down and inside out — a place longing for its pre-pandemic rhythms, unwilling to go back to its sleepy-eyed malaise and fed up with a disconnected president who, as retired Gen. Colin Powell recently and forcefully noted, “lies all the time.” Washington, as a reflection of its residents and a distillation of the nation’s populace, looked both wrung out and energized.

On Friday, the open, empty plaza on the east side of the Capitol — the monument built with enslaved labor and sometimes referred to as the Temple of Liberty — is ringed in gray metal barricades that brag, “property of U.S. Capitol Police.” Two 10-foot-wide openings on either side afford passersby controlled entry. The plaza is open, but only grudgingly. A police officer is standing atop a staircase and surveying the horizon through binoculars. When he steps to the edge of his elevated position, one’s breathing stops in expectation of … what, exactly? Will he reprimand a citizen for having the audacity to meander past? Is he sounding an alarm? Will he shoot? Instead, he simply shouts into the distance at a colleague on a bicycle and waves: “Hey, coach!”

Life carries on but with hesitation and second-guessing. The bicycling officer has pulled over to the shade. Does all this make him sad: the barricades, the apprehension, the constrained liberty? He pauses for a long moment and sighs, “Yes,” before throwing up his arms in chagrin.

On the opposite plaza, where the Capitol faces the Washington Monument, about a half-dozen workmen in navy golf shirts from the Architect of the Capitol, the stewards of the building’s grounds, are power-washing the Peace Monument. Its stone platform has been graffitied with “BLM,” “all pigs will die,” “capitalism must fall,” and an expletive aimed at President Trump. The gentle hum of the washer seems no match for the jagged anger of the aggrieved.

And yet, as these men sweat and scrub the defaced sculpture, the surrounding lawns are lush and green; the flowers are in bloom, not a single petal is trampled. The picnickers from the neighborhood stretch out on their blankets and munch their snacks.

The scenes aren’t contradictory; they’re simply life. One minute you’re holding your breath; another minute you’re taking deep, cleansing ones.

At the Canadian Embassy on Pennsylvania Avenue, the round fountain flows with cool water and a rainbow flag hangs still in the humid air in celebration of Pride Month, which has all but gone unmentioned in a storm of a pandemic and civic unrest. In this little patch of Canada, one feels calm. Envy. A sense of gentle rebuke. The country’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, wore a mask to a Black Lives Matter rally in Ottawa on Friday, where he took a knee in solidarity. In the embassy’s window, a neon sign gleams “Enjoy Diversity,” above the outlines of a partially unwrapped candy bar. The artwork — “Without You I’m Nothing (Eating the Other)” by artist Divya Mehra — offers a nuanced reproach for simplified, polite conversations about diversity.

Washington loves its protocol and its norms. Lawmakers and lobbyists don’t get pissed off with a president’s selective reading of the Constitution; they declare themselves concerned or struggling or troubled — until the citizens, tired of the panel discussions and the marketing campaigns, take to the streets. And then Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) begins to hyperventilate with such fear that he wants to call in the troops.

Everyone is just yearning to breathe free. It’s easier for some than others. Countless people marching for police reform, for racial justice, against the current administration, wear masks that read, “I can’t breathe.” It has become a metaphor; but for some, it’s also a falsehood. A lot of these people can breathe and that’s their power. Now it’s time for them to pass the oxygen.

All the protesters wanted was air. On Saturday, they try to get the officer from the Bureau of Prisons in his olive cargo pants and black T-shirt, with his khaki helmet, his black gun and his blank expression, to take a knee in recognition of their humanity. To say something. To make eye contact. But as the maskless man stands guard over a single block alongside the FBI’s J. Edgar Hoover Building, he would not. He would not. He would not.

“I asked that man to just see me,” says Alex, a 31-year-old from Washington, who would only give her first name after her futile pleas with the white officer left her with tears streaming down her brown cheeks.

There it is: Trump International Hotel. Its gray stone tower rises into the sky. The sunlight bounces off the metal barricades that surround it. The facade is spotless. No graffiti. The 45th president’s personal clubhouse deemed meaningless. On Seventh Street, a line of bright yellow portable toilets are set against the curb. Forty-five “Gotta Go Now” johns. On 10th Street, another line of toilets: 45. Gotta Go Now.

The remnants of the week’s violence remain: CityCenter is a prefab wasteland of plywood, an outdoor patio is charred black. St. John’s Episcopal Church, which was damaged by fire, has become a touchstone since the president strode across Lafayette Square last week to preen in front of it with a Bible.

Protesters stand in front of it and hold up signs for racial justice and pose for photographs. Trump used the church as a political prop, an act that left the Right Rev. Mariann Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, appalled. The church has been transformed by the country’s overheated metabolism: from backdrop to symbol to Instagram destination to a sacred place where a seed was planted that grew into historic crowds demanding that the country do better. Be best.

The church sits at the foot of Black Lives Matter Plaza NW, which is what Mayor Muriel E. Bowser has renamed 16th Street in front of the White House. The yellow block letters honor the movement, even if many in the movement are not pleased by the effort. They made that point plain by painting an addendum: Defund the police.

Still, the mural speaks the language of a president who communicates in social media salvos. It codifies the street as a safe space. Atop that field of yellow, protesters listen to music, raise their voices and commemorate the moment in photographs.

Black barkers sell Black Lives Matter T-shirts manufactured in Haiti and Nicaragua for $20 — not for any initiative other than their own bank account, and the eager buyers are not about to begrudge them that right. Public Enemy blares from speakers and so does Tom Petty. This common ground smells of pizza and diesel; those gathered here look like America. It all sounds like a street festival, a dance party, a civics lesson and social upheaval.

Yellow is the color of friendship and optimism, but it’s also the color of cowardice, and the fearfulness leads to the president, where new black fencing surrounds two layers of old black fencing, which surrounds the black railing that has long cordoned off the White House lawn. Inside all the metal, Secret Service agents lean against benches and look out at the crowd and officers in fatigues meander along the building’s facade.

The president is behind the fences, locked into a gilded diving bell while life — unruly, boisterous, difficult, evolving — continues on outside. Everyone’s breath may sometimes be compromised; it may become labored. Still, they struggle on, intent not merely on surviving, but living.

