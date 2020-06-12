“The Bachelor” and its spinoff shows have long been criticized for their lack of diversity in casting, and in how contestants of color are treated on the show. In 40 seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” there’s only been one person of color as the lead: Rachel Lindsay, who first appeared in Nick Viall’s 2017 season of “The Bachelor” and then went on to be “The Bachelorette” in 2018. Lindsay is currently married to her final pick from that season, Bryan Abasolo.

Recently, a Change.org petition calling on ABC and Warner Bros., the show’s production company, to cast a person of color in the lead role garnered over 85,000 signatures. “The franchise, and all those who represent it, should reflect and honor the racial diversity of our country — both in front of and behind the camera,” the petition reads, following up with 13 commitments signatories would like to see, including giving equitable screen time to white contestants and contestants of color and fair compensation for the show’s employees of color.

When asked on GMA whether James thought ABC’s decision was “too little, too late,” he responded: “I don’t think it’s ever the wrong time to do the right thing.”

It’s unclear whether James remains a contestant on Crawley’s season of “Bachelorette.” Filming has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will air in the fall, GMA said. James is friends with several of the shows’ alumni, GMA said, including Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown, who was the 2019 Bachelorette.

Lindsay appeared on GMA as well, saying that the show still has a long way to go. Lindsay said she’d like to see producers of color behind the camera, and “I’d like to see them cast leads who are interested in dating outside of their race.”

James noted that he didn’t even tell his mother about the announcement before it was made — because she can’t keep a secret. He’s looking for a woman who’s “selfless, honest, caring and compassionate,” adding that he hopes his cast of contestants will be diverse, too.

