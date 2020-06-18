“Yikes,” my husband says, wide-eyed.

I think for parents of young children like ours it is hard to accept that, on some level, kids viscerally understand this moment. After all, we try so hard to shield them.

“Don’t worry, frozen yogurt won’t be closed forever,” we say, and “Isn’t it nice you get to be home with your family for now?” And, “Hiking is even more fun than the playground, you’ll see!” We mix little beige lies in with what we hope is the truth.

We adults convince ourselves that we can protect our teeny people from the reality we’ve barely grasped ourselves: We have little control over our lives, at least for the time being. We pretend they don’t really know what’s going on — they’re too young, how could they? That is why we’re shocked when we hear these same youngsters tell their stuffed animals that they can’t go anywhere because of covid.

“How do you know that word?” I ask my daughter when I first hear her use it.

“Because I know,” she answers as she tends to her menagerie, “because I’m smart.”

And because she’s smart, she similarly understands when our cat Regis brings a mouse or a chipmunk to our doorstep, that creature is no longer with us, so to speak. “It died and then it was dead,” she says. And, yet, she believes these animals can be brought back to the land of the living. When a dead deer is spotted in the woods, she is certain that “someone will turn him back to life.”

Parenting experts say we should correct kids’ misconceptions about death, but I don’t bother. Not yet anyway. Plus, I think she is not necessarily wrong about the deer — theoretically, his body will fertilize the soil and facilitate the growth of trees or moss or mushrooms, right? Or maybe the deer will return as a bear. I don’t pretend to know what’s in store for his afterlife so who am I to correct her? At best, I agree with her; at worst, I am utterly confused.

I spent the first years of my life in the militantly atheist Soviet Union. After we immigrated to America, Hebrew school mystified me. I understood that I was Jewish, I knew all about the Holocaust, but when I asked my parents if they believed in God, they answered, “Nyet” in unison. Eventually, I leaned toward Eastern philosophy. I strongly believed in reincarnation as a kid. I’m not sure where I got that idea — was it instinctual or did my imagination fill in the dots? I remember inadvertently making my friend cry when I told her my reincarnation theory.

“So my mother won’t be my mother?” she asked.

I paused and then said “No” matter-of-factly. I didn’t want to admit that her question caught me off guard.

But this same train of thought can be comforting to children (and to grown-ups). Recently when my neighbor lost her mom to the novel coronavirus, her young son sweetly announced that his grandma would come back as a baby.

We parents believe it is our burden to help our kids understand the concepts of death, loss and grief, but I am getting the feeling it is them teaching us how to open our mind to the possibility. The thing is they don’t overanalyze their own thoughts the way we do. They tell themselves stories that make them feel better, not caring whether they’re true or not.

“I was the lunch helper today,” my preschooler says daily — or line leader, caboose, chair stacker, bell ringer. She knows darn well there is no school at the moment and she knows that I know. Yet she insists on ending each day on a high note, bragging about the task she competently carried out in class. Her morbid mommy song is probably just another coping mechanism — a way to normalize our heightened, anxious existence.

Nevertheless, the juxtaposition of her sweet little-girl voice and death is uncomfortable, to put it mildly.

“Aren’t the trees so beautiful in the spring?” I try to interrupt her, “Wow, look how fast the clouds are moving.”

“Mommy don’t die, mommy, don’t die, la la la,” she continues.

Intellectually, I know I should just let her be, let her carry on with her creepy song until she moves on to something else. But I can’t let go, can’t stop trying to change her narrative.

In Soviet culture, adults didn’t talk to kids about death — or any harsh truth for that matter. I marvel at the way some Americans do it, discussing the gravity of covid and racial injustice with their youngsters in hopes of rearing aware, empathetic, enlightened human beings. Still, as Americanized as I am, I’m not ready to get into death with my baby, not yet anyway. She was only just born, I think.

“Maybe we take a break from that song now?” I suggest rather firmly this time.

“How about ‘I love mommy’ then?” my sunny 5-year-old pipes up.

“Yes,” I agree with a sigh of relief, “Yes! That one you can sing for as long as you want to.”

Of course, that one only lasts an instant.