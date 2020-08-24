“We weren’t really surprised — Ohio had been closed down for several months,” said Melanie Tapajna, 27.

“Since we’d prepaid for the food, we could have had the wedding somewhere else and still invited everyone, but it didn’t make sense,” she said. “I turned to Tyler and said, ‘What would you think of donating the food instead?’ ”

Tyler Tapajna said he loved the idea, so he and Melanie contacted Laura’s Home — a Cleveland shelter for single women and mothers with children — and arranged to have their caterer deliver a meal worth about $2,000 to 135 people.

The couple had a request: After saying their “I do’s” in front of a dozen family members in Melanie’s grandparents’ backyard, they wanted to serve the meal at Laura’s Home themselves.

“It seemed like a great way to spend our wedding day,” said Tyler Tapajna, 34.

On Aug. 15, after they were wed in a short and simple ceremony with their dog Redman filling in as best man, the Tapajnas — still in their wedding attire — met the owner of Betty’s Bomb-A** Burgers food truck at the shelter to dish out fried chicken, mac ‘n’ cheese, green beans, potato salad and chocolate cupcakes to all of the residents.

“They could have just donated the food and gone their merry way, but it was important to them to come and meet everyone and serve the meal,” said Rich Trickel, chief executive of the City Mission, the organization that runs Laura’s Home.

After the dining room’s long tables were covered with purple tablecloths and the cupcakes were arranged as centerpieces, the meal was served in two shifts so everyone could maintain their distance, said Trickel.

“As everyone came through, the little girls were standing on their tiptoes, excited to see Melanie’s beautiful lace wedding gown,” he said.

They put on hairnets, gloves and masks and served the dinner.

Tapajnas said it was their perfect wedding day.

“I was worried at first that our parents would be mad at us, but they were as excited about it as we were,” said Melanie, who works for a holistic pet food company.

“We just felt it was wrong to have a big wedding during this time, especially when so many people are struggling,” she said.

“It turned out to be the most beautiful day ever,” added Tyler, who is a field engineer for a health-care company.

Melanie said that she and Tyler have been inseparable since they met in 2016 at a friend’s wedding.

When they planned their wedding, the couple booked a romantic lodge in Medina, Ohio, then hired their favorite hamburger food truck to cater the reception. For a wedding cake, they planned to have a doughnut company make them a giant cherry almond doughnut. But that didn’t happen because of the pandemic.

After their ceremony, when the bride and groom walked into the dining room at Laura’s Home, any doubts they’d had about changing their wedding plans soon vanished.

“To see the smiling faces of those little kids — I just wanted to reach out and hug them,” she said. “Everyone was clapping for us, and one of the shelter’s directors said, ‘Welcome to your wedding reception.’ It was just a really sweet moment.”

After the dinner, the Tapajnas didn’t go on a honeymoon, but they’ve already made plans for their first anniversary, Tyler said.

“We’re going to give a donation to a charity every year to celebrate our wedding day,” he said. “We didn’t do what we did for publicity, but we’re now hoping it inspires others to do the same.”

