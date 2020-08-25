She never made it.

“It has been a profound regret of mine, all my life,” said Schreiber.

Decades later, though, the 88-year-old Holocaust survivor finally got something she had always longed for: a high school diploma.

“From the first time I met Miriam, she told me how disappointed she was to have never had a formal education,” said Erica Kapiloff, a social worker at Jewish Family Services in Hartford, Conn., where Schreiber now lives.

AD

“Not having a degree has always been a thorn in her side,” Kapiloff continued.

AD

She and Miriam Brander, director of operations and community programs at Jewish Family Services, reached out to the New England Jewish Academy, a Jewish high school in Hartford, asking if they would consider presenting Schreiber with an honorary diploma.

Richard Nabel, the principal of the school, left the decision up to the students.

“It was for the graduating class to decide, as they would be sharing their graduation with her,” he said.

So, he brought a few seniors to Schreiber’s home in October to hear her story. She told them everything — starting at the very beginning.

Schreiber was born in a small village just outside Warsaw in 1932. Life was good, she said. Then the war started.

AD

“I had parents and a home, and I was comfortable,” Schreiber said in a recent interview with The Washington Post. “But our lives were turned upside down.”

AD

Schreiber and her family spent months hiding from the Nazis, starting when she was 7 years old. They ran from village to village, and forest to forest, in a perpetual state of panic.

“We were on the run all the time and we didn’t know where to turn,” said Schreiber. “We were always cold and always hungry. It was horrible. It was chaos.”

Soon after the war started, they were transported to a slave labor camp in Siberia, where they spent nearly six years living in squalor — and barely living at all.

AD

“It’s hard to describe the suffering,” said Schreiber, who watched as family members froze and starved to death. “It was worse than you could imagine.”

“My grandfather was lying next to me dead for three days,” she remembered, her voice trembling as she relived the horror in her mind. “We eventually buried him under the snow.”

AD

Schreiber was not liberated until March 1946 — half a year after the war ended, when she was 14 years old. She and her remaining family members went to a displaced persons camp in Germany, where they faced continued discrimination and anti-Semitism.

There was one bright spot, though. Schreiber met her husband, Saul Schreiber, who was also a displaced survivor.

The couple married in Germany when Schreiber was 15, and they had their first child a year later.

“We needed to rebuild our lives in whatever way we could,” said Schreiber, adding that having a child gave them hope for a brighter future.

AD

The couple left Germany in 1948 and lived in Israel for three years. They spent one year in Sweden and moved back to a displaced persons camp in Germany for a while, before finally immigrating to America in 1960.

AD

Initially they moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., but ultimately settled in West Hartford, Conn.

“Saul worked in a chicken market and I went to work in a bakery, making 99 cents an hour,” said Schreiber.

Getting an education was never an option for her. Instead, she and her husband were focused on making enough money to send their two sons to school — to give them the opportunities they never had.

Their sacrifices proved to be worth it in the end, as both their children went on to have fulfilling careers.

“We became successful because of my parents,” said Bernie Schreiber, 72, who was a teacher for 32 years before retiring in 2010. “My brother Bob was able to buy and build his own business successfully. I credit my parents, but especially my mother, for her dogged determination.”

The family grew, and Schreiber became the matriarch of four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

AD

AD

Over the years, Schreiber learned six languages. Her parents taught her Polish and Yiddish, but she taught herself English, German, Hebrew, and Swedish.

Although Schreiber never went to school, “I educated myself,” she said. “I read books day and night. I still do.”

Since her husband passed away nine years ago, Schreiber has lived alone, and spends much of her time reading, she said.

“I’m truly in awe of her,” said her son.

So were the senior students who heard Schreiber’s story.

“We had a class meeting when we got back to school and discussed how to honor her,” said Shoshana Olkin, 19, one of the students who went to Schreiber’s home.

“The rest of the class instantly said ‘yes, let’s give her an honorary diploma,’” said Nabel, the principal.

The original idea was to present Schreiber with a diploma at the school’s graduation ceremony, but when covid-19 hit, the service became virtual and the honorary diploma plan was put on pause.

AD

AD

“But we still really wanted to do this for her,” said Miriam Brander of Jewish Family Services. “I talked to her family to come up with a way that was covid-friendly, and everyone was comfortable with.”

On Aug. 16, during a socially distanced ceremony in the school gym, Miriam Schreiber was presented with a high school diploma from the New England Jewish Academy.

Garbed in a cap and gown, Schreiber walked to the podium with “Pomp and Circumstance” playing in the background, as her family and members of the Jewish community watched with pride.

There were several speakers, including Shoshana Olkin, who presented Schreiber with the diploma.

“When I was able to give her the diploma at the ceremony, it felt so amazing,” said Olkin. “She is a real inspiration to me.”

AD

Schreiber spoke, too.

“Somehow the right people came together at the right time,” she said, according a recording of the ceremony. “As a result, now I am offered an honorary degree to recognize that my life, learning and experiences are worthy of that honor.”

AD

“There weren’t too many dry eyes among the 30 of us there,” said Nabel.

Schreiber’s family was especially moved.

“I’m not sure she even realizes the importance of that moment to me,” said Bernie Schreiber. “I am so proud of her.”

“It’s something she has always wanted,” echoed Brander. “There’s no greater sign of how she won after a lifetime of struggle.”

That was certainly true for Schreiber.

“When I finally got the diploma, I kissed it,” she said. “I just couldn’t believe it was mine.”

Read more: