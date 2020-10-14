We can start by making new anchors. We’ll show you how with What Day Is It?, a seven-day email series to help you recover your sense of time and redefine your week.

I’m Steven, an audience editor at The Post who is, like people across the world, slowly working my way out of “Blursday.” Months after true lockdown, I had settled into some sort of routine. But I still felt adrift in time — a feeling Alison Holman, a researcher who studies collective trauma, calls “temporal disintegration.”

Restoring that connection isn’t about getting back to “normal,” psychologists say. It’s about resilience.

How do we make space for grief and recovery? How can we find meaning and keep connecting with those around us? Can we rebuild a sense of hope for the future? How do we get unstuck?

I asked clinical psychologists and researchers those questions, and tried some of their practices myself. In this seven-day course, you’ll learn ways to place yourself in time, distinguish your days with new experiences and stay connected with the world around you. Some practices grounded me right away. Others took time, rebuilding expectations and hopes into my days and weeks.

At first, it felt wrong to try to work in more routine. But the more structured I became, the more stable I felt in the present. And the more I could look forward to the future.

Here’s what you can look forward to in each newsletter for the next week:

Insights from psychologists about time distortion and practices they recommend to fight it.

A breakdown of the practices I tried and how they worked for me.

One new “anchor point” to distinguish your days from one another and reorient yourself in time.

Links to related reading and resources to help you through your journey.