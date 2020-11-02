By Nicole Arthur, Andrea Sachs, closeAndrea SachsTravel reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowChristopher Elliott, closeChristopher ElliottEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowCarol Sottili and closeCarol SottiliEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowHelen CarefootcloseHelen CarefootEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM ESTTravel section writers and editors discuss your stories, questions, complaints and more. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.