I have pictures of me standing at a voting machine in their elementary school gym, a stroller parked beside me. I have pictures of us on the walk home, “I voted” stickers on our jackets. My son and daughter have always been happy to come along, in large part because of the bake sale that the parent-teacher organization sets up in the school gym — cupcakes, cookies and brownies for a dollar each. Plus, the poll workers have always been willing to give out extra “I Voted” stickers.

But Election Day 2016 was different. It felt different — more charged, more important. My daughter Violet, then in second grade, was thrilled to come along with me. It was just the two of us that time, because we were going to vote for the first female president. We were both wearing our “Not Today, Patriarchy” T-shirts. I made my selections at the machine, but I let Violet push the button on the machine, casting my — our — ballot for change.

I was teary that day, feeling the historic significance of that moment, but also remembering holding her as a newborn as I watched Barack Obama’s first inauguration. I voted for Obama while incredibly pregnant with Violet, and she had been in the world for about three weeks when he was sworn in as president. In January 2009, I felt hope. In November 2016, I felt it, too. We were going to make this place beautiful — for my daughter, for both of my children, for all of us.

That night, I tucked in Violet at her regular bedtime, but I promised I would wake her up when Hillary Clinton won, so we could celebrate the first Madam President together. Needless to say, I didn’t wake her up. She slept in her bedroom upstairs, unaware of how her country was changing, and I stayed up until almost 3:30 a.m. and sobbed on the couch. I fell asleep there and woke to find her standing in front of me.

Violet knew. “The bully won?” she asked, incredulous, almost accusingly. As in: How could this happen? In the books she had read and the movies she had watched at that point, the hero or heroine always prevailed. Nothing in her experience had prepared her for the possibility that the right, good thing might not happen.

This year, I initially planned to vote early here in central Ohio, but was deterred by extremely long lines at Franklin County’s single location for early voting. I have never seen a line so long — not for an Ohio State football game or a concert at Nationwide Arena. I knew when I saw the row of pizza delivery cars pulled up in front of the Franklin County Board of Elections office, we were looking at a wait of hours.

So while I had wanted to vote early, I have decided instead to vote on Election Day. I know it will be less busy at my kids’ elementary school. I also know there won’t be a bake sale this year, but I do look forward to seeing the poll workers I’ve come to know over the 10 years I’ve lived in this neighborhood.

Four years ago, I wrote my poem “Good Bones” — when my children were 2 and 6 — about the things I keep from my children. But I keep less from them now. Now they know about the families separated at the border and the “tender age” shelters. We’ve had difficult conversations about the Black Lives Matter movement, systemic racism and police brutality. I’ve talked to them about privilege. They know about climate change. They know about covid-19 — the coronavirus pandemic that has taken away regular school, playdates, birthday parties, camp, a summer at the swimming pool, even hugs from their grandparents.

These past few years have inspired — and necessitated — difficult conversations. I have not been able to keep the darkness of the world from my children, but more than that, I have not wanted to. I’ve felt compelled to share — in age-appropriate ways, of course — some of the challenges we are facing locally, nationally and globally. We keep talking. This is absolutely a conversation that will and must continue.

Our kids are watching and listening. They see the behavior of the people in power — the president, of course, but also the senators and governors and mayors who are supposed to be serving us. Serving them. They hear snippets of speeches, debates, interviews and political ads. They know now that justice — what is right and good — doesn’t always prevail. They know that people in power do not always tell the truth. It is heartbreaking to see them learn about the darker sides of this country — this world — but I am still trying to instill in them hope for the future, and the sense of responsibility to use their voices for good.

And of course, our kids are watching us. They are listening to us. They cannot vote, but the decisions made by their government absolutely affect them. They are counting on us to speak for them. They see us trying even when we may not succeed. They see us picking ourselves up, dusting ourselves off, refusing to give up.

This is part of the lesson: We are working hard to make this world a better place for them, but if we fall short, we do not give up. We keep trying. We regroup. We come together and find another way.

My children are not voting with me this year because of the pandemic, but they will be with me in spirit. I will cast my vote with a mother’s hope that we can make this place beautiful — for them, for all of us.

