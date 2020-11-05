Haley Weidenbaum changed gears from being an interior designer to founding the custom window treatment company Everhem. Her experience showed that most of her clients had a hard time deciding on what kind of treatments to order, from Roman shades to curtains to woven woods. Known for her modern California design aesthetic, Weidenbaum had good instincts about how to cover any window in a house. She and her husband Adam conceptualized a business that would offer a larger pool of customers her expertise and a variety of choices for their windows.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, the Property Brothers or Amy Astley, editor in chief of Architectural Digest, answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.