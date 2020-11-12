Sara Bird is a stylist, art director and writer with many years experience in the interiors industry. Her new book “Home for the Soul: Sustainable and Thoughtful Decorating and Design” that she wrote with photographer Dan Duchars, has lots of ideas for a mindful, ethically sourced home. She has plans for creating stylish and sustainable rooms and sources for elements to make these spaces possible.

