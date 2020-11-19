Washington architect Carmel Greer is the owner of architecture firm District Design and the host of the home improvement podcast On Time, Under Budget, With Love. She has taught design at George Washington University and at the Corcoran School of Art & Design. She’s done many fabulous kitchens and has great ideas for your spruce up or remodeling project.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.