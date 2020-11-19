For weeks, Haurylava and her co-workers were running on fumes and precious little sleep. She wondered how she and other front line health care workers at New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia would get through.

Then in mid-April, a group of Utah nurses and doctors arrived at her hospital ready for duty, offering desperately needed relief. Fred Ashton, a respiratory therapist at Intermountain Healthcare, was among the group who volunteered to come to New York for two weeks to help take care of patients. He and Haurylava became fast friends.

“He was simply amazing,” said Haurylava, 36. “I will never forget how Fred and I successfully extubated two of my patients within 30 minutes of each other.”

Before Ashton returned to Utah, Haurylava told him that if his hospital ever needed help, she’d be the first to volunteer.

Two weeks ago, as cases skyrocketed across the country — including in Utah — she made good on her word.

Haurylava raised her hand to go as soon as she learned that Intermountain Healthcare was in need — covid cases were climbing by double digits and front line workers were pulling double shifts. She was among the first of 31 New York-Presbyterian nurses to arrive earlier this month to give overworked nurses in Salt Lake County two weeks of help as they treated patients in crowded hospitals.

“I think the surge in New York City changed all of us health care workers and gave us an incredible feeling of being united, and because of that, being stronger together,” said Haurylava.

“Coming to Utah, we felt we had something to offer,” said Haurylava, adding that in New York, there were more than 500 covid deaths per day in April. “We’ve been through the worst — we lived through it and came out on the other side. We have seen the nightmare of covid-19, but we made it through, and the nurses [in Utah] will make it, too.”

The covid-19 positivity rate in New York City is now at three percent, with about 39 deaths a week. Cases finally came down after the city went into lockdown and required everyone to wear masks.

Haurylava said after living through the terrifying early wave of cases, she and her colleagues learned that “it’s okay to feel anxious and lost. Just know that you’re doing the best you can even if it doesn’t feel that way sometimes.”

When she arrived in Utah, she and Ashton enjoyed a small reunion of sorts, then they got to work in one of Intermountain’s respiratory intensive care units. Haurylava remembered how grateful she’d felt when Ashton and other Utah health care workers showed up to help her and her team last spring.

“The first thought I had was, ‘Why would someone come out all the way to the epicenter of the pandemic voluntarily and put themselves at such a high risk?’” she said. “It was a selfless act and it meant we were not alone. It gave us the tremendous support we were craving.”

For Ashton, a father of three teenagers, help this month from Haurylava and her co-workers allowed his team to rest some before gearing up to handle an anticipated surge of covid cases through Thanksgiving, he said.

“New York was hit with a tsunami — the situation there was much worse than what we’re facing in Utah right now,” he said. “We had a chance to get ready here, and New York didn’t have that. But I know it’s going to get worse here before it gets better, and we were all very happy to get some help.”

Other Intermountain Healthcare front line workers were also thankful for reinforcements.

“Our doctors and nurses have been working for eight months straight,” said Dr. Wing Province, an emergency room doctor who works at Intermountain hospitals in Park City and Heber City.

Province now holds the hands of dying patients in Utah, just as he did while volunteering in New York in April, he said.

“When the pandemic hit New York, it was hard to watch from afar in Utah and see the heavy toll it was taking,” said Province, 41. “When they offered the opportunity to help, I knew I had to throw my hat in the ring.”

He said a complicating factor for health care workers is that about 30 percent of nurses are either out sick with covid or are caring for a family member who has been infected.

“This probably wasn’t a convenient time for the New York team to come here, and it shows how selfless they are,” he said.

Natalie Torrance, a critical care nurse at New York-Presbyterian’s Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, said when she heard that intensive care units were operating at nearly full capacity in Utah, she knew she’d soon be on her way to repay the favor.

“I remembered the first night that two of the Utah nurses walked into our critical care unit and how relieving that was,” said Torrance, 28.

She and the rest of her team are now headed home — their two weeks were up Wednesday — just as New York City public schools have closed again due to a steady three percent coronavirus positivity rate.

Torrance and her Utah colleagues are still hopeful that another cycle of “covid-19 payback” won’t be needed in the future.

“We really wish that everyone across the country would wear masks, stay away from large gatherings and help us to keep the cases down,” said Ashton.

