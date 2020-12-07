Julie Morgenstern is a leading expert on organization and time management. The author of six best-selling books, a consultant to large corporations and a sought-after speaker, Morgenstern has appeared on Oprah, The Today Show, and NPR’s Fresh Air and helped thousands of people transform their homes, businesses, and attitudes about every kind of clutter. The New York City-based Julie Morgenstern Enterprises has been successfully in business for more than 30 years.
