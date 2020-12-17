It was impossible for me to be mad, because magic was so much of the fabric of her life. Even now, at 9, she has one foot in reality and the other in a kind of fairyland, and sometimes the boundaries between the two are hard to define. Except when she asks for clarity.

For most of her life, Grace has been a devout believer of the Santa-Easter Bunny-Tooth Fairy trifecta, and I’ve balanced on that tightrope stretched between the towers of telling the truth and creating magical childhood experiences. Christmas comes with its own set of conflicts, as I consider myself spiritual but not religious, and I have issues with consumerism. I call myself an “emergency Catholic,” eschewing the sexism and violence and deeply ingrained harm that the church has caused, yet weeping like a baby at a well-sung hymn and hoping that God will still take my prayers directly, because you never know.

I’ll also admit to wanting credit for the good stuff. “Santa just brings pants. The best presents are from your family,” I told Grace, so she’d know exactly who is buttering the bread, and so the inevitable shock of discovery might be mitigated when she realizes Santa isn’t that big a deal after all.

If this makes me sound Grinchy, you’re right. I do feel grumpy every year as I watch pretend families on TV commercials gift each other with cars and Pelotons tied up with big red bows — things that as a single mother, I will never get from a cute-scruffy husband in matching plaid flannel pajamas, even if I wanted them.

Yet Grace’s pull to holiday joy sucks me up in its wake, and as soon as the Thanksgiving leftovers are gone, I’m putting up lights and lip-syncing Mariah Carey. And every year, Santa comes to our house.

I have a generous magician friend who plays Santa as a holiday side hustle. Here’s how it goes each Christmas Eve: Santa taps on the bedroom window and waves. “He’s heeeeeeere! He’s heeeeeeere!” Grace screeches, as she and her friends drop their gingerbread-house construction and run into the living room to tell the adults cramming our small apartment for our annual party.

“No honey, I don’t think so. Santa’s too busy. He can’t stop here this early,” I tell her in pretend annoyance.

And then lo, Santa and Claire, his main elf squeeze, knock on the front door. “See? We tooooooold you!” the kids squeal.

They gather around Santa in his red padded velvety suit and take turns sitting on his lap. Santa makes coins appear from behind their ears and promises far too many presents for the parents to track. After about a half-hour, I send Santa and Claire the Elf to their next stop with a customary bottle of Bailey’s Irish Cream and a plate full of food. Everyone’s played their parts to perfection.

Grace was a believer even when the Easter Bunny left a scavenger hunt of vegetables and anchovies to find an actual Easter basket full of chocolate.

Grace was a believer in the Elf on the Shelf, who so freaked her out by his always-on surveillance. (He was soon outed as a regular old doll when I realized the con wasn’t fun for her in any way.)

Grace was a believer in the Tooth Fairy, painstakingly crafting notes alongside a fresh tea bag or other small gift in hopes of making a good impression. But that lasted only until Grace found a note in scribbly handwriting and a Sacagawea dollar under her pillow in place of the tooth. She looked at me warily over breakfast. “So is there really a Tooth Fairy or is it you?”

I sighed, knowing that this day would surely come but I was just not ready for it. “Do you really want to know?”

“Yes.”

“Well, okay, it’s me.” Grace gave a little knowing nod. She followed up, asking about Santa.

“Santa is real,” I said, reaching for some explanation of why the whole Santa/Tooth Fairy/Easter Bunny charade isn’t actually a lie. “He’s the spirit of generosity. When kids are little, they need a character like him to understand the concept of giving. But now that you’re older, you don’t need him. You even get to be a Santa yourself and give things to other people,” I told her. “So the Easter Bunny is the spirit of renewal and springtime. And the Tooth Fairy is the spirit of your changing body. They may not be actual creatures, but they’re real symbols about important things.”

She seemed fine with this and agreed to not tell younger kids who still believe.

The following Christmas came amid a crush of Lands’ End catalogues. We threw our usual party. Santa knocked on the window. He came through the door with a booming “ho, ho, ho!” and made his way to an armchair.

Grace looked at me, clearly torn between wanting to believe and wondering if the spirit of generosity would still welcome her into his fold. “Mama?” she said in a small voice, “Is it okay if I still go sit on his lap?”

“Yes baby. Go,” I told her. She climbed up and had a whispered conversation with Santa, sitting squarely at the intersection where magic and reality meet.

Since then, we’ve been on a “don’t ask, don’t tell” honor system. She knows in her logical mind that mama brings pants and nearly everything else. Still, I’m certain that she’ll leave out cookies and milk for Santa — just to cover all the bases. Because you never know.

Vanessa McGrady is a freelance writer in Glendale, Calif., and the author of “Rock Needs River: A Memoir About a Very Open Adoption,” and blogs at Green Means Go.

