2020: A portfolio of illustrations

On my list

On my list

CORONAVIRUS

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Artwork by Jun Cen for dark November that ran in Style. Art Director: Beth Broadwater (Jun Cen)

The darkest month Americans have seen in a long time

Artist: Jun Cen

Art director: Beth Broadwater

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Leonardo Santamaria. About Covid and the numbers. Art director: Tyler Remmell (Leonardo Santamaria)

Nine illustrators from across the country grapple with 100,000 lives lost to covid-19

Artist: Leonardo Santamaria

Art director: Tyler Remmell

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Artwork by Tom Haugomat for the May 3 magazine. The Post’s food critic reflects on all that’s lost when restaurants close. Art Designer: Christian Font (Tom Haugomat/Tom Haugomat )

Food critic Tom Sietsema on what we lose when restaurants close

Artist: Tom Haugomat

Art director: Christian Font

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Illustration by Jessica Durrant for Magazine story on covid grief for Dec 13. Art director: Suzette Moyer (Jessica Durrant for TWP/Jessica Durrant)

How to grieve during a pandemic

Artist: Jessica Durrant

Art director: Suzette Moyer

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Artwork by Daniel Sulzberg for story on coin shortage and lack of circulation. Art directory: Clare Ramirez (Daniel Sulzberg)

How America fell into the great coin shortage

Artist: Daniel Sulzberg

Art director: Clare Ramirez

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Artwork by Anuj Shrestha. For Trump Covid story. Art director Lizzie Hart (Anuj Shrestha)

Fear saves lives when leaders fail us

Artist: Anuj Shrestha

Art director: Elizabeth Hart

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Artwork by Victoria Borges for Local Living. Story about why it is hard to ask for help. Art diretor: Vicky Fogg (Victoria Borges)

Why is it so hard to ask for help?

Artist: Victoria Borges

Art director: Victoria Fogg

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Dylan Glynn. Art director: Kolin Pope. For Zoom Funeral project (Dylan Glynn)

Together alone at the zoom funeral

Artist: Dylan Glynn

Art director: Kolin Pope

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Artwork by Mathias Ball for Holiday Tech guide. Art director: Kathy Lee (Mathias Ball)

Black Friday shopping guide

Artist: Mathia Ball

Art director: Katherine Lee

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Magda Azab. About Covid. What day is it. Art director: Madison Walls and Suzette Moyer (Magda Azab)

What day is it?

Artist: Magda Azab

Art directors: Madison Walls and Suzette Moyer

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Artwork by Daniel Castro Maia for Virus Art project. Art director: Suzette Moyer (Daniel Castro Maia)

In art and words, nine illustrators from across the country grapple with 100,000 lives lost to covid-19

Artist: Daniel Castro Maia

Art director: Suzette Moyer

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Artwork by Efi Chalikopoulou. Art Director: Beth Broadwater h (Efi Chalikopoulou/ Efi Chalikopoulou)

A working mom’s quarantine life

Artist: Efi Chalikopoulou

Art director: Beth Broadwater

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Artwork by Sally Deng for story on the decision to dine in as weather changes. Art Director: Amanda Soto (Sally Deng)

Diners weigh the ethics, risks and responsibilities of eating inside restaurants

Artist: Sally Deng

Art director: Amanda Soto

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Quaratine Postcard set. Artist: Marget Flatley. Art Director: Christine Ashack HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Quaratine Postcard set. Artist: Keegan Sanford. Art Director: Rachel Orr HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Quaratine Postcard set. Artist: Leon Edler. Art Director: Aviva Loeb

TOP: HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Quaratine Postcard set. Artist: Marget Flatley. Art Director: Christine Ashack BOTTOM LEFT: HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Quaratine Postcard set. Artist: Keegan Sanford. Art Director: Rachel Orr BOTTOM RIGHT: HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Quaratine Postcard set. Artist: Leon Edler. Art Director: Aviva Loeb

Quarantine postcards

Artists: Marget Flatley (top), Keegan Sanford (left, below) and Leon Edler

Art directors: From left to right: Christine Ashack (top), Rachel Orr (left, below) and Aviva Loeb

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Artwork by Derek Brahney. Art director: Lizzie Hart h (Derek Brahney)

Freelance journalist clung to middle class until the pandemic pulled him under

Artist: Derek Brahney

Art director: Elizabeth Hart

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Louisa Bertman. About Covid. Art director: Audrey Valbuena (Louisa Bertman)

Bartering is back: When life gives you lemons, trade them for a neighbor’s hand sanitizer

Artist: Louisa Bertman

Art director: Audrey Valbuena

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Coronavirus. Artist: Emiliano Ponzi. Art director: Suzette Moyer. Headline: An artist's view from a restricted Italy (Emiliano Ponzi)

An artist’s view from a restricted Italy

Artist: Emiliano Ponzi

Art director: Suzette Moyer

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Artwork by Golden Cosmos for Inspired Life special section. Art director Beth Broadwater (Golden Cosmos)

Bullied 7-year-old responded by opening a food pantry

Artist: Golden Cosmos

Art director: Beth Broadwater

POLITICS

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Bendik Kaltenborn. For Election. Art director: Elizabeth Hart (Bendik Kaltenborn)

What is the worst that could happen with the election?

Artist: Bendik Kaltenborn

Art director: Elizabeth Hart

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Robert Generette III. Art director: Chris Rukan (Robert Generette III)

How the Russian president has infected our national trust

Artist: Robert Generette III

Art director: Chris Rukan

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Steven Wilson. For Michael Cavna's Trump comedy story. Art director: Beth Broadwater (Steven Wilson)

The comedy that got inside Trump’s head

Artist: Steven Wilson

Art director: Beth Broadwater

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Title: “Wait for It”. Artist: Tara Jacoby, Philadelphia. From the artist: On top of the isolation and weight of the pandemic, many of us are experiencing extreme election fatigue. If you’ve been paying attention to politics, it’s been a long few years — and we’re ready for a break. For more art from the magazine’s table of contents, go to wapo.st/mag-art. (Tara Jacoby)

Wait for It

Artist: Tara Jacoby

Art director: Clare Ramirez

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Max Guther. For Opinion shortcuts. Art director: Elizabeth Hart (Max Guther)

Trump could not find short cuts for the virus

Artist: Max Guther

Art director: Elizabeth Hart

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Gabriel Alcala. For Opinion incumbent. Art director: Elizabeth Hart (Gabriel Alcala)

President Trump has no idea how to run for reelection as an incumbent

Artist: Gabriel Alcala

Art director: Elizabeth Hart

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Nicolás Ortega/Getty Images. Art director: Elizabeth Hart (Nicolas Ortega/Getty Images)

You’ll get the presidency, Democrats. That’s the main prize.

Artist: Nicolás Ortega

Art director: Elizabeth Hart

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Politics. Artist: Ben Kirchner. Art director: Greg Manifold. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (Ben Kirchner/ Ben Kirchner)

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Artist: Ben Kirchner

Art director: Greg Manifold

RACE AND RECKONING

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Desiree Kelly. Part of Nine black artists reflect on the question: ‘Is America at a point of reckoning?’ Art director: Virginia Singarayar (Desiree Kelly)

Nine black artists reflection the question: ‘Is America at a point of reckoning?’

Artist: Desiree Kelly

Art director: Virginia Singarayar

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Kingsley Nebechi. For Geroge Floyd essays. Art director: Clare Ramirez (Kingsley Nebechi)

Black Americans operate their entire lives in battle mode and it’s utterly exhausting

Artist: Kingsley Nebechi

Art director: Clare Ramirez

Serial Killer part 1 (Mike McQuade/For The Washington Post)

The decades-long failure to stop Samuel Little, the deadliest serial killer in American history.

Artist: Mike McQuade

Art director: Lucio Villa

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Alla Dreyvitser. Bookworld illustration for Jack. Art director: Alla Dreyvitser (Alla Dreyvitser)

Ron Charles review of the book, “Jack”

Artist: Alla Dreyvitser

Art director: Alla Dreyvitser

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Artwork by Gel Jamlang for Dave Barry's Year in Review. (Gel Jamlang)

Dave Barry’s year in review 2020

Artist: Gel Jamlang

Art director: Clare Ramirez

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Eliana Rodgers. Sincerely Michelle part 7, wealth and homeownership. Art director: Clare Ramirez (Eliana Rodgers)

Systemic racism, not $200 Air Jordans, suppresses Black wealth

Artist: Eliana Rodgers

Art director: Clare Ramirez

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Kiersten Essenpreis. For Lost cause. Art director: Elizabeth Hart (Kiersten Essenpreis)

The next Lost Cause: Will Trump backers glamorized his defeat?

Artist: Kiersten Essenpreis

Art director: Elizabeth Hart

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Race. Artist: Ana Latese. Art director: Dwuan Headline: One home, a lifetime of impact (Ana Latese)

One home, a lifetime of impact

Artist: Ana Latese

Art director: Dwuan June

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Erin K. Robinson. Health and Science, health disparities with people of color and healthcare. Art director: Alla Dreyvitser (Erin K. Robinson)

Racism in care leads to health disparities, doctors and other experts say as they push for change

Artist: Erin K. Robinson

Art director: Alla Dreyvitser

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Bria Benjamin. Part of Nine black artists reflect on the question: ‘Is America at a point of reckoning?’ Art director: Virginia Singarayar (Bria Benjamin)

Nine black artists reflection the question: ‘Is America at a point of reckoning?’

Artist: Bria Benjamin

Art director: Virginia Singarayar

ENTERTAINMENT

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Zoë van Dijk. college athletes mental health. Art Director: Clare Ramirez (Zoë van Dijk/Zoë van Dijk/ftwp)

College athletes are far from their mental health resources when they need them most

Artist: Zoë van Dijk

Art director: Clare Ramirez

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Enisaurus. For story on Launcher video games. 31 indie games. Art director: Joe Moore (Enisaurus)

Indie games

Artist: Enisaurus

Art director: Joe Moore

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Marc Aspinall. Fall TV guide. Art director: Eddie Alvarez (Marc Aspinall)

The hunt for fall TV brings a last gasp of new shows and — perhaps at long last — a shift in old habits

Artist: Marc Aspinall

Art director: Eddie Alvarez

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Entertainment. Artist: Geneva Bowers. Art director: JJ Weadline: What is the country reading during the pandemic? (Geneva Bowers)

What is the country reading during the pandemic?

Artist: Geneva Bowers

Art director: Junne Alcantara

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATION 2020. Artwork by Marina Esmeraldo for the April 5 Magazine Open Lines in the Washington Post. Illustration for an article about Liberate, a meditation app created for people of color. (Marina Esmeraldo/Marina Esmeraldo )

Think meditation could help cope with microaggressions? There’s an app for that.

Artist: Marina Esmeraldo

Art director: Michael Johnson

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Luke Best. For Sunday Arts. Art director: Eddie Alvarez (Luke Best)

Ballet dancers have weird rituals

Artist: Luke Best

Art director: Eddie Alvarez

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Alla Dreyvitser. For Old Goodlove Girls. Art Director: Alla Dreyvitser (Alla Dreyvitser/Alla Dreyvitser/The Washington P)

Gail Godwin not coasting after writing novels for 50 years

Artist: Alla Dreyvitser

Art director: Alla Dreyvitser

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Sr. Reny. Gift Guide. Art director: Amanda Soto (Sr. Reny)

15 kitchen gifts for cooks into bread-baking, pasta-making or canning

Artist: Sr. Reny

Art director: Amanda Soto

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Duong Thuy Nguyen. For Mark story. Art Director: Eddie Alvarez (Duong Thuy Nguyen)

Shakespeare wrote ‘King Lear’ during a plague. What great work will emerge from this pandemic?

Artist: Duong Nguyen

Art director: Eddie Alvarez

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Aysha Tengiz. For the Best Books. Art Director: Joanne Lee (Aysha Tengiz)

The 10 best books of 2020

Artist: Aysha Tengiz

Art director: Joanne Lee

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Zack Rosebrugh. For Spring Arts guide. Art director: Eddie Alvarez (Zack Rosebrugh)

Spring arts 2020

Artist: Zack Rosebrugh

Art director: Eddie Alvarez

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Henri Campea. Biking during the panademic. Art director: Joanne Lee (Henri Campea)

Follow these tips to hit the bike trail safely — and politely — during the pandemic

Artist: Henri Campea

Art director: Joanne Lee

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Daniel Fishel. For MTV cribs story. Art Director: Eddie Alvarez (Daniel Fishel)

‘Cribs’ became a phenomenon, 20 years later, we’re all living in an accidental reboot

Artist: Daniel Fishel

Art director: Eddie Alvarez

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Entertainment. Entertainment. Artist: Tim McDonagh. Art director: Brandon Ferrill. Headline: Football looks radically different this year (Tim McDonagh)

Football looks radically different this year

Artist: Tim McDonagh

Art director: Brandon Ferrill

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by María Hergueta. For story on Travel Podcast. Art director: Jose Luis Soto (María Hergueta)

With travel podcasts, explore the world through your ear buds

Artist: María Hergueta

Art director: Jose Luis Soto

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. The Lily's Gift Guide. Artist: Bárbara Malagoli | Art Director: María Alconada Brooks HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. The Lily's Gift Guide. Artist: Bárbara Malagoli | Art Director: María Alconada Brooks HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. The Lily's Gift Guide. Artist: Bárbara Malagoli | Art Director: María Alconada Brooks

TOP: HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. The Lily's Gift Guide. Artist: Bárbara Malagoli | Art Director: María Alconada Brooks BOTTOM LEFT: HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. The Lily's Gift Guide. Artist: Bárbara Malagoli | Art Director: María Alconada Brooks BOTTOM RIGHT: HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. The Lily's Gift Guide. Artist: Bárbara Malagoli | Art Director: María Alconada Brooks

The Lily gift guide

Artist: Bárbara Malagoli

Art director: María Alconada Brooks

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Doug Chayka. Art Director: Brianna Schroer (Doug Chayka)

A timeline for the Redskin name change debate

Artist: Doug Chayka

Art director: Brianna Schroer

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Aya Kakeda. For story on defending travel souvenirs. Art director: Jose Luis Soto (Aya Kakeda)

In defense of souvenirs: For travel-lovers stuck at home, even the unlikeliest tchotchkes can spark joy

Artist: Aya Kakeda

Art director: Joe Luis Soto

INFLUENCERS

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Edel Rodriguez. RGB. Art director: Suzette Moyer (Edel Rodriguez)

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in art and words

Artist: Edel Rodriguez (previously commissioned)

Art director: Suzette Moyer

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Catherine Moore. .John Lewis. Art director: Chris Rukan (Catherine Moore)

John Lewis will always be with us

Artist: Catherine A. Moore

Art director: Chris Rukan

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Brian Stauffer. For Washington Post Opinon. Art director: Chris Rukan (Brian Stauffer)

Anthony Fauci built a truce. Trump is destroying it.

Artist: Brian Stauffer

Art director: Chris Rukan

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Wayne Brezinka. Obama. Art director: Elizabeth Hart (Wayne Brezinka)

The examined life of Barack Obama

Artist: Wayne Brezinka

Art director: Elizabeth Hart

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Ann Kierman. Art director: Chris Rukan HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Ann Kierman. Art director: Chris Rukan

LEFT: HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Ann Kierman. Art director: Chris Rukan RIGHT: HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Ann Kierman. Art director: Chris Rukan

A big step to amplify Jamal Khashoggi’s vision

Artist: Ann Kierman

Art director: Chris Rukan

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATION 2020. Title:“The Dreamer”. Artist: Adriana Bellet, Stockholm. From the artist: In this illustration, I depicted the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. surrounded by multicolored clouds — I was inspired by 1960s-era aesthetics — that represent not only the ambition of his vision, but also the breadth of his societal influence. Since he stood for love and respect among all people, I wanted to use a warm palette, rather than the cool blue tones often used to portray him. For more art from the magazine’s table of contents, go to wapo.st/mag-art (Adriana Bellet)

“The Dreamer”

Artist: Adriana Bellet

Art director: Christian Font

PETS

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Davide Bonazzi. Pandemic Pets. How to prepare you pets for when you return to work. Man leaving his dog to go to work. Art director: Victoria Fogg (Davide Bonazzi)

It’s time to start preparing Fluffy and Fido for post-pandemic life

Artist: David Bonazzi

Art director: Victoria Fogg

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Lydia Nichols. For Dog section/bingo. Art director: Allison Mann (Lydia Nichols)

Next time you venture out, play dog bingo

Artist: Lydia Nichols

Art director: Allison Mann

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Art by Anja Slibar for the June 15 Magazine. Stuck at Home, and Seeing Home With New Clarity. Art director: Michael Johnson (Anja Slibar)

Stuck at home, and seeing home with new clarity

Artist: Anja Slibar

Art director: Michael Johnson

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Cameron Cottrill. Medical Mystery. Art director: Alla Dreyvitser (Cameron Cottrill)

This family’s repeated strep throat infections frustrated their doctors

Artist: Cameron Cottrill

Art director: Alla Dreyvitser

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Kim Sielbeck. For Dog section/CBD. Art director: Allison Mann (Kim Sielbeck)

CBD for pets has gotten more popular, though vets urge caution

Artist: Kim Sielbeck

Art director: Allison Mann

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Art by Kelsey Wroten. As stay-at-home restrictions rise, here are ways to cope. Art director: Katherine Lee (Kelsey Wroten)

As stay-at-home restrictions rise, here are ways to cope

Artist: Kelsey Wroten

Art director: Katherine Lee

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Artwork by Laura Breiling for Nov. 22 Magazine. Art director: Clare Ramirez (Jessica Durrant)

No Guest? No problem.

Artist: Laura Breiling

Art director: Clare Ramirez

LIFESTYLE

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Chanelle Nibbelink. Sleep Regression. Art director: Victoria Fogg (Chanelle Nibbelink)

Sleep issues have resurfaced with the pandemic

Artist: Chanelle Nibbelink

Art director: Victoria Fogg

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Sonia Kretschmar. For MeToo. around the world Art director: Chris Rukan (Sonia Kretschmar)

#MeToo is at a crossroads in America. Around the world, it’s just beginning.

Artist: Sonia Kretschmar

Art director: Chris Rukan

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Michelle Kondrich. Refinancing. Art director: Dwuan June (Michelle Kondrich)

An update on the current refinancing picture and beyond

Artist: Michelle Kondrich

Art director: Dwuan June

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Sam Ward. Migrant worker daycare. For a Talent Network story. Art director: Joe Moore (Sam Ward)

Left without school or day care, farmworkers are bringing their kids to work

Artist: Sam Ward

Art director: Joe Moore

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Art by Eiko Ojala. Art director: Art director: Suzette Moyer. (Eiko Ojala)

Seven artists reflect on the beauties of each continent for Earth Day

Artist: Eiko Ojala

Art director: Suzette Moyer

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Lifestyle. Artist: Jiaqi Wang. Art directors: Joanne Lee and Jake Crump. Headline: 2020 holiday gift guide (Jiaqi Wang)

2020 holiday gift guide

Artist: Jiaqi Wang

Art director: Joanne Lee and Jake Crump

HANDOUT IMAGE: FOR THE TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Artwork by Andrea Levy. For Magazine story on Schizophrenia and Family. Story ran Jan 19 in the Magazine. (Andrea Levy)

What schizophrenia does to families

Artist: Andrea Levy

Art director: Christian Font

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATION 2020. Jean-Pierre Le Roux for March 15 Magazine. Opening Lines. How a Smithsonian researcher reinterpreted Rumpelstiltskin for the #MeToo era (Jean-Pierre Le Roux)

How a Smithsonian researcher reinterpreted Rumpelstiltskin for the #MeToo era

Artist: Jean-Pierre Le Roux

Art director: Christian Font

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Mojo Wang. Mojo Wang for The Washington Post // for Virus Pipe Dreams. Art director: Audrey Valbuena (Mojo Wang)

In 2020, we reached peak Internet

Artist: Mojo Wang

Art director: Audrey Valbuena

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Eugene Smith. Real Estate cover. Art director: Dwuan June (Eugene Smith/Eugene Smith )

Preparing a property for sale: How to put the best place forward

Artist: Eugene Smith

Art director: Dwuan June

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Lifestyle. Art director: Anna Godeassi. Art director: Alla Dreyvitser. Headline: Women and hormone therapy (Anna Godeassi)

Women and hormone therapy

Artist: Anna Godeassi

Art director: Alla Dreyvitser

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Rob Wilson. For Magazine. Art director: Christain Font (Rob Wilson)

Seven artists reflect on the beauties of each continent for Earth Day

Artist: Rob Wilson

Art director: Michael Johnson

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Irma Gruenholz. Art director: Victoria Fogg (Irma Gruenholz)

How can parents make an impact with climate change

Artist: Irma Gruenholz

Art director: Victoria Fogg

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Jon Krause. Art director: Christain Font (Jon Krause)

‘The Vestibule’

Artist: Jon Krause

Art director: Christian Font

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSTRATIONS 2020. Lifestyle. Artist: Kate Dehler. Art director: Amanda. Headline: Make cooking your kids’ curriculum (Kate Dehler)

Make cooking your kids’ curriculum

Artist: Kate Dehler

Art director: Amanda Soto

Canary: The Washington Post Investigates (Ariel Sun for The Washington Post)

Podcast follows the story of one woman’s public warning about a sexual assault that ricochets across the country and decades.

Artist: Ariel Sun

Art director: Courtney Kan

HANDOUT IMAGE: TOP ILLUSRATIONS FOR 2020. Art by Ana Miminoshvili. Christmas Anthology. Art director: Katherine Lee (Ana Miminoshvili)

A Christmas gift: Stories for connection

Artist: Ana Miminoshvili

Art director: Katherine Lee

Designed by Twila Waddy