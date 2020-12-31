What a fantastic year! So many great developments, right?
Carbon emissions were down! (Because we were all afraid to leave our homes.)
Confederate statues were toppled! (Because they were up for way too long to begin with.)
Voter turnout broke records! (Because democracy was in great peril.)
Scientists developed the fastest-ever vaccine! (For a virus that continues to ravage the country.)
Sigh.
It was a year that broke our internal clocks. How is it already over when we never even left March? Why does every day feel like Thursday? Is the election still happening? It's been nine months of the pandemic, six weeks of electoral bickering, Four Seasons Total Landscaping of complete pandemonium.
It was a year that melted our brains. It was a year that melted Rudy’s hair. The sky was orange. The floor was lava. The moon was wet. The hornets were murderous. The president was impeached. (Remember that?) UFOs, it turns out, might be real; Ellen’s kindness was not. The Olympics were postponed. The holidays were canceled. Dr. Fauci carried on.
It was a year that broke our hearts.
Even though 2021 will bring more of These Challenging Times, soon enough our emails may actually find us well. In the meantime, the FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for The List, finding it safe and highly effective. Side effects are mild and may include headache or muscle pain. And by the way, masks are very much still In.
- Out
- In
- Mar-a-Lago
- Rehoboth
- Shots to survive the day
- Shots to survive the pandemic
- Screaming inside your heart
- Yellen inside your cabinet
- Movie delays
- Movie dumps
- Wedding delays
- Wedding deluge
- Surfing 2020
- Break dancing 2024
- Brown butter
- Burnt honey
- Trump tell-alls
- Trump depositions
- Doja Cat
- Rico Nasty
- Maskne
- Lipstick
- “Cyberpunk 2077” backlash
- “Halo Infinite” hype
- Melania’s decorating
- Jill’s doctorate
- Bad good TV
- Good bad TV
- Baricitinib
- Bamlanivimab
- Intensified minimalism
- Abstract psychedelia
- Mother
- Momala
- Entireworld
- Ganni
- Exploiting essential workers
- Protecting essential workers
- “Underground” reruns
- “Underground Railroad”
- Chili crisp
- Tempero baiano
- Zoom fatigue
- Brain fog
- Debating the Washington Football team name
- Debating the Cleveland baseball team name
- How it started
- How it’s going
- 100 gecs
- osquinn
- E-girl & her podcaster boyfriend
- “It girl” & her podcaster husband
- Cory Gardner
- Cori Bush
- Pet adoption
- Separation anxiety
- TikTok lip-syncs
- TikTok explainers
- Mandy Patinkin
- Dionne Warwick
- Denial
- Amnesia
- Restaurants as renaissance men
- Restaurants as restaurants
- lowercase girls
- Capital B
- Heat lamps
- Wearable sleeping bags
- Don Jr. tweets
- Meena Harris tweets
- Starting a Substack
- Consolidating your Substacks
- Cottagecore
- Farmhouse luxe
- Sports season
- Sports seasons
- Boomers watching Fox News
- Boomers watching Newsmax
- Fresh flowers
- Dead flowers
- Grogu
- Dug
- Mask Karens
- Vaccine Karens
- Hype House
- Hype for houses
- “Like a dog”
- Liking a dog
- Rejecting pop culture rankings
- Debating ranked choice voting
- Bespoke skin care
- AI skin care
- “Among Us”
- Among us
- White House gossip
- Manhattan courtroom gossip
- Tom Cruise fed up on earth
- Tom Cruise flung into space
- Foreign interference
- Alien diplomacy
- John Wall’s knees
- Russell Westbrook’s knees
- Babying girlbosses
- Girl “Boss Baby”
- Amtrak Joe
- Pete Commutigieg
- Beans
- Jeans
- “Saturday Night Live”
- Saturday night out
- “You’re muted”
- “You’re here!”