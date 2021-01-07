Marie Kondo became a decluttering pop culture icon after the 2014 American publication of her book “The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up.” Since then, Kondo, the founder of KonMari Media, has starred in "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo” on Netflix, created a line of organizing products, offered online courses featuring her methods and written more books about how to declutter and live a life that sparks joy. Enthralled with organizing since her childhood, Marie began her tidying consultant business as a 19-year-old university student in Tokyo. She has been named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people. As I wrote in January 2019 when her TV show came out, “The show seems to have started a national conversation about overbuying and over-stashing. In January 2019, Americans opened junk drawers and toy chests while watching the show and started dumping. Shoe boxes were repurposed as drawer organizers, and T-shirts were folded in the crisp KonMari style.” Two Januarys later, and stuck at home during a pandemic, Americans need her advice on decluttering stuff more than ever.