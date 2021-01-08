Although Tommy’s note was intended for his family, the broader community is now heeding his words.

More than 175 people from the D.C. area and beyond have signed up so far to fulfill Tommy’s final wish by doing good deeds, large and small, in his name. People are adding the deeds to a Google document, along with their names and where they live.

AD

“Please consider doing one small act of compassion in Tommy’s honor,” reads the document, which also says the list of acts will be compiled on Sunday and sent to Rep. Raskin’s staff.

AD

Some people are making monthly donations to charitable funds and volunteering their time, while others are finding different or creative ways to live out Tommy’s wish:

Donating toys to a hospital in Baltimore. Giving $1,000 to a co-worker who can’t pay her bills because of covid. Fostering a dog. Bringing diapers and formula to a D.C. diaper bank. Writing letters to a friend going through a divorce. Collecting books and money for a children’s library Sierra Leone.

Tommy, who was in his second year at Harvard Law School, is described by his parents in the tribute as having an “irrepressible love of freedom and strong libertarian impulses.” Throughout his life, Tommy dedicated himself to supporting others, whether through a peer-to-peer tutoring program he co-founded, donating half of his teaching assistant salary to global charities, or simply by inviting dateless classmates to attend the high school prom as a group rather than alone.

AD

AD

“He hated cliques and social snobbery, never had a negative word for anyone but tyrants and despots, and opposed all malicious gossip,” the statement says. “He began to follow his own piercing moral and intellectual insights looking for answers to problems of injustice, poverty and war.”

Tommy is also remembered for his love of animals, becoming a “passionate vegan” who “recruited gently and lovingly — but supremely effectively — dozens and dozens of people, including his parents, to the practice of not eating animals,” the statement continues.

“We have barely been able to scratch the surface here,” his parents wrote, “but you have a sense of our son. Tommy Raskin had a perfect heart, a perfect soul, a riotously outrageous and relentless sense of humor, and a dazzling radiant mind.”

AD

He also suffered from depression, his family said.

AD

The statement, posted on Jan. 4 by the two-term congressman and his wife, is flooded with condolences. Beyond the messages of support, though, people are also promising to act as Tommy did — with compassion to make the world better.

Kari McDonough, who created the “Acts of Goodness in Honor of Tommy Raskin” project, said she did not want to comment when The Washington Post contacted her, but on Facebook, she wrote a public message, urging people to get involved.

“No act is too small — whether that’s calling an old friend, or picking up trash along Sligo Creek,” she wrote.

As our community works to find ways to support Congressman Raskin, Sarah Bloom Raskin and their family during this time... Posted by Kari Hillstrom McDonough on Saturday, January 2, 2021

Slowly but surely, the Google document started filling with names and acts of kindness. Jennifer Brown Schwartz was the first to put her name on the list. Beside it, she wrote, “We are dropping off food at the local food bank in his memory.”

AD

AD

Brown Schwartz, who lives in Granger, Ind., went to high school with McDonough, though she hasn’t spoken to her in years, she said. When she saw the Facebook post, she immediately decided to participate.

“As a parent, my heart breaks for the family,” Brown Schwartz, 50, said. “I hope these various acts of kindness will help, in some small way.”

“Although I do not know the family, their son sounded like a kind, thoughtful, caring, individual,” she added. “As we say in the Jewish faith, ‘May his memory be a blessing.’”

Kim Musheno, 55, who lives in Silver Spring, Md., vowed that she and her children will collect trash on Sligo Creek in honor of Tommy. She also donated to the Tommy Raskin Memorial Fund for People and Animals, created by the Raskin family.

AD

“Representative Raskin is very available to his constituents,” Musheno said, adding that she felt compelled to reciprocate his constant support. “We all know him and worked to get him elected. His family has always been very supportive to us. He’s a neighbor.”

AD

On the Google document, people are pledging to deliver homemade cookies to hospitals and check-in with loved ones who are struggling during the pandemic.

A man from Takoma Park — where the Raskin family lives — vowed to donate his platelets to the Red Cross in Tommy’s honor, while another person wrote, “For Tommy’s family, I called an old college friend. She also lost a brother to suicide and we talked about him.”

AD

Jill Ortman-Fouse, 56, donated two bags of groceries to the Shepherd’s Table — a Maryland nonprofit organization. She knows the Raskin family personally, having met them through her neighbors, when Raskin first ran for the state Senate in 2007.

She often bumped into Tommy, she said, which was always a pleasure.

“I never saw him without the biggest smile and sparkling eyes. He was so full of compassion and courage and grace,” said Ortman-Fouse, between tears. “So few people live with their heart open, and he probably took on a great deal of suffering because of that. He was carrying the suffering of other people along with his own.”

AD

A private funeral was held for Tommy on Tuesday, the day before Capitol Hill descended into chaos when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building.

“In the midst of all this suffering, Jamie Raskin was on the House floor. The day after his beloved son’s funeral, he was fighting to save our democracy and sheltering from a coup attempt,” said Ortman-Fouse.

Amid the attack, from within the halls of Congress, Raskin said all he could think about was his family. Reeling from the loss of his son, he had taken one of his daughters and his son-in-law to the Capitol that day, to watch the debates unfold over finalizing the results of the presidential election, “because we wanted to be together,” he said.

AD

Ortman-Fouse said she is awed by Raskin’s strength in the face of tragedy. His son, she said, was much like his father that way.

AD

“Tommy had this beautiful light shining inside him, and we cannot let that light go out,” she said. “It’s incumbent upon us to spread it even further. That is our duty.”

In the Raskin’s statement about their son, they described one of his acts of charity, and a conversation they had with him after:

“When I asked him why he did this, he quoted something that he loved which Father Daniel Berrigan said about Dorothy Day: ‘she lived as though the truth were true.’ Tommy said: ‘I wanted them to see that the truth is true.’”

AD

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

Staff writer Meagan Flynn contributed to this story.

Read more: