Matt Paxton took his career as a Richmond downsizing expert to television. A 13-year veteran of A&E’s “Hoarders,” Matt now has his own show on PBS: “Legacy List with Matt Paxton,” which just began its second season. Paxton works with downsizing families and empty nesters who are struggling with too much stuff and helps them figure out which things really matter to them. In the process, he provides history lessons and reveals hidden treasures. He’s seen every kind of jam-packed attic and overstuffed basement and can help figure out a plan for de-accessioning your items.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

