Are you wondering whether your old sofa is worth reupholstering? Furniture maker Grant Trick is here to answer that question and others you have about furniture and fabrics. Trick, who has a furniture upholstery workroom in Birmingham, Al., began his career as a sportswear designer, learning pattern making skills. He served as a showroom designer and prop-maker for fashion brands, becoming an expert at custom upholstery and soft furnishings. Grant hand tailors custom pieces for the design industry and recently launched his own furniture collection that bears his name.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

Join the conversation below, or check out some of our past discussions.

Put Pubble Embed Code Here